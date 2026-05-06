Carolina Ascent Goes for Ten Unbeaten at Fort Lauderdale United

Published on May 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent visits Fort Lauderdale United for their final road game of the 2025/26 campaign on Saturday night. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 7:30 PM

Who: Fort Lauderdale United FC

Where: Beyond Bancard Field (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Where to Watch: Peacock and TV64

WATCH PARTY AT STEAMERS!

One bar. One match. One big night.

When: May 9th @ 7-10 PM

Where: Steamers Sports Pub

1513 Pierson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205

Enjoy Truly & Angry Orchard Samples and Merchandise

League Standing

Carolina Ascent: 13-7-6 (3rd Place, 45 points)

Last Match: 2-1 win at Tampa Bay Sun on April 25

Fort Lauderdale United: 5-13-8 (9th Place, 23 points)

Last Match: 1-2 loss vs. Tampa Bay Sun on May 2

Last Time Out

Carolina Ascent battled to a 2-1 victory last time out two weeks ago against Tampa Bay Sun. Jenna Butler put the visitors ahead late before Tampa equalized immediately after. After Mackenzie George drew a penalty kick in second half stoppage time, Jill Aguilera finished from the spot for the third-latest goal in Super League history and the match winner to push Carolina Ascent to four consecutive wins.

Fort Lauderdale dropped all three points on Saturday against Tampa, losing 2-1 at Beyond Bancard Field. The hosts fell behind by two to Tampa before Sh'nia Gordon pulled one back from the penalty spot late. The loss made it four consecutive defeats for the already eliminated side.

A Heated Rivalry

It's clear these two sides have some bad blood, dating back to the inaugural season. After meeting in the league semifinal last year, the two sides have locked horns three times this year. Fort Lauderdale holds a 1-0-2 record in those three matches.

August 30: The two teams kicked off the campaign in Ft. Lauderdale, battling to a 2-2 draw. Maddie Mercado started the game with the fastest goal in Super League history for the Ascent. The hosts struck twice to take the lead before Carolina tied it with an own goal late.

November 8: Meeting for the first time in Charlotte this season, Fort Lauderdale took all three points, winning 1-0. Jasmine Hamid scored the game-winner in the 71st minute.

March 28: Having won four matches in a row, Carolina's winning streak came to a halt in late March with a 1-1 draw. Mia Corbin put the Ascent ahead from the penalty spot before Kat Gonzalez tied it late to grab a point for Ft. Lauderdale.

Playoffs Looming

The Ascent still technically remain in the hunt for back-to-back Players' Shields, though Sporting JAX needs just one point from its final two matches to eliminate Carolina from that dream. Jacksonville can officially secure one of the league's two hosting spots with a win over DC Power on Wednesday night, while second-place Lexington faces Brooklyn FC on Sunday afternoon. If results break Carolina's way, next Saturday's regular-season finale against Sporting JAX could shape up to be one of the league's marquee matches of the season for hosting or Players' Shield rights.

Players to Watch

Aguilera, Butler, and Sydney Martinez were all named to the Team of the Month for April earlier this week, alongside Philip Poole winning Coach of the Month.

Lily Nabet returns to Fort Lauderdale, where she appeared in nine matches for the Florida side before joining Carolina in January.

A familiar face is on the other side as Gonzalez is slated to suit up for Fort Lauderdale.

A recent notable signing, former USA World Cup winner Allie Long made her first appearance for Fort Lauderdale last time out against Tampa.

FINAL HOME MATCH

CAROLINA ASCENT VS. SPORTING JAX

MAY 16 | 7:00 PM







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 6, 2026

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