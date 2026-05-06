Tampa Bay Sun FC's Liz Beardsley Awarded Gainbridge Super League Save of the Month

Published on May 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC goalkeeper Liz Beardsley has been named the Gainbridge Super League's Save of the Month, earning league recognition for a standout save against Carolina Ascent FC.

The award-winning moment took place against Carolina Ascent FC on April 5 after forward Tyler Lussi unleashed a powerful effort toward Tampa Bay's goal. As the shot rose toward the roof of the net, Beardsley reacted quickly, springing upward and extending her arm to reach the soaring ball. The athletic save denied a dangerous scoring chance and showcased the sharpness and composure that Beardsley has brought to Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Beardsley joined Tampa Bay Sun FC on loan from the Houston Dash in January and has quickly made her presence felt between the posts. In five matches and 450 minutes played for the Sun, Beardsley has recorded 14 saves, four punches, five clearances, and one catch while starting every match she has appeared in. She was also recently called up to represent the United States on the U23 Women's National Team, adding international recognition to her growing impact in Tampa Bay.

The achievement adds to Beardsley's growing impact with the Sun and spotlights the level of quality she has consistently brought to the club. As Tampa Bay continues through the final stretch of the season, Beardsley's Save of the Month recognition stands as another example of the individual performances that drive the club forward.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 6, 2026

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