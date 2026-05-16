Tampa Bay Sun FC Heads to Lexington SC for Final Match of the Season

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay are set to face Lexington SC Stadium for its final match of the season, with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. As the Sun prepare to close out the campaign, the group will look to deliver a solid performance and finish the 2025/2026 season strong.

When & Where

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC

Where: Lexington SC Stadium | Lexington, Kentucky

When: Saturday, May 16 | 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Sun Close Out Home Schedule

Tampa Bay Sun FC closed out its home schedule last weekend at Suncoast Credit Union Field with a hard-fought battle against Dallas Trinity FC. Despite the disappointing result, Tampa Bay delivered a resilient performance, finishing with 10 total shots, five on target, and eight attempts from inside the box-matching Dallas in dangerous chances. Much of that pressure came in the second half. The Sun continued to push forward and test Trinity's back line with their continued attacking presence, including back-to-back attempts late in the match. The loss also ended Tampa Bay's unbeaten record against Dallas this season, making Trinity's path to clinching a postseason spot more favorable.

Sun Seek Response vs. Lexington

The Tampa Bay Sun enter their final match of the season looking to respond to Lexington SC after a 4-0 loss on April 18, a result that gave Lexington its first-ever win in their all-time series against Tampa Bay. While that last meeting marked a shift in the series, the numbers still show areas where Tampa Bay can challenge Lexington. The Sun hold the edge in successful crosses (65 to 64), successful dribbles (253 to 228), and tackle success rate (63.9 percent to 61.4 percent), reflecting Tampa Bay's ability to pressure defenders, win the ball cleanly, and threaten out wide.

Shield at Stake

Lexington SC enters the season finale with the regular-season shield still within reach, sitting second in the league standings with 50 points behind first-place Sporting JAX at 53. The race remains alive heading into the final weekend, but Tampa Bay Sun FC holds a major role in how it ends. If the Sun defeat Lexington, Sporting JAX would clinch the shield regardless of its result against Carolina Ascent FC. A Lexington win and Sporting JAX loss would result in a 53-point tie, with the shield being awarded based on the league's tiebreaker rules. A Sporting JAX win or draw would hand them the shield, regardless of Lexington's performance vs. Tampa Bay.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 5-13-9

Goals Scored: 27

Goals Conceded: 45

League Position: 8th

Last Match: 2-0 Loss vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Lexington SC

Record: 13-3-11

Goals Scored: 49

Goals Conceded: 24

League Position: 2nd

Last Match: 3-1 Win vs. Brooklyn FC

Giammona Leads the Way

Tampa Bay Sun FC midfielder Carlee Giammona continues to set the standard in front of goal as the club's all-time leading scorer. After finding the net eight times last season, Giammona added five more goals a year later to bring her total to 13 across the two campaigns. She moved into the top spot with her goal in the 77th minute against Fort Lauderdale United FC on May 2, a strike that not only doubled Tampa Bay's lead in the match but also marked another milestone in her growing legacy with the club. Cecilie Fløe follows just behind Giammona with 12 total goals, while Natasha "Tash" Flint and Sydny Nasello are tied next with 10, placing all four among the most productive attackers in club history.







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Tampa Bay Sun FC Heads to Lexington SC for Final Match of the Season - Tampa Bay Sun FC

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