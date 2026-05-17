LSC Clinches Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Win vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - History was made at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium Saturday evening in the season finale when the LSC women clinched the first home playoff match in the history of the organization. The semifinal match will take place at Lexington SC Stadium next Saturday, May 23.

A record LSC women's crowd was on hand to witness the 1-0 win with over 6,000 tickets claimed.

Those fans in attendance had to wait until the 90' minute for Lexington to score the go-ahead goal, but every moment of patience was rewarded when Addie McCain converted a penalty kick in the final moment of regulation.

McKenzie Weinert was chopped down in the penalty area, and McCain calmly stepped to the spot. The midfielder took a breath, fired left and beat the keeper who dove the wrong way. The crowd erupted and the celebrations ensued.

The goal was McCain's ninth of the season, making her the third LSC player to score at least nine goals alongside Catherine Barry (16) and McKenzie Weinert (10).

Should Sporting JAX lose to Carolina Ascent FC later Saturday night, LSC will clinch the No. 1 seed and the Players' Shield - the first trophy in club history. LSC would also have home field advantage throughout the playoffs and host the Gainbridge Super League final, should it still be in contention for the league's ultimate prize.

The clean sheet was the 11 th of the season for goalkeeper Kat Asman, the most in the Gainbridge Super League.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, midfielder Taylor Aylmer and midfielder Addie McCain are attached.

GOALS

LEX: 90' Addie McCain (P)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee, McKenzie Weinert, Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain, Catherine Barry

TB: Liz Beardsley, Taylor Chism, Vivianne Bessette, Brooke Hendrix, Sabrina McNeill, Anna Heilferty, Jordyn Listro, Maddie Pokorny, Faith Webber, Shea Connors, Sydney Nasello

UP NEXT

Lexington will host the semifinal playoff match next Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m. ET. Its opponent is still to be determined.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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