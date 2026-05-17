Fort Lauderdale Closes out 2025/26 Season at Dallas

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







DALLAS, TX - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-15-8, 23 PTS) dropped its matchup with Dallas Trinity FC (11-10-7, 40 PTS) on Saturday evening in the season finale of its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign. Forward Alana Yasuda became the third player to make her pro debut after opening the season with the Fort Lauderdale United Academy in tonight's match. With the result, Fort Lauderdale closes out the 2025/26 season and will look to regroup ahead of the club's third season in 2026/27.

Fort Lauderdale United concludes the 2025/26 season with a 5-15-8 record across 28 matches, highlighted by a strong opening stretch that saw the club sit in second place through the first nine matches of the campaign. Over the course of the second season in franchise history, Fort Lauderdale scored 30 goals, earned nine Team of the Month selections and saw six players represent their national teams in international competitions or matches. The campaign also marked the completion of two full seasons with the club for Laveni Vaka, Sh'nia Gordon and Taylor Smith, who have been part of the squad since the inaugural match in franchise history.

Fort Lauderdale applied pressure from the opening whistle, setting an aggressive tone in the early stages. Haley Craig was called into action in the second minute, making a strong near-post save, before Abi Hugh followed with a tremendous defensive tackle in the eighth minute. In her second professional start, Daniela Todd delivered an impressive no-look pass to set up Hugh in the 10th minute. Sh'nia Gordon remained active in the attack throughout the first half, including a dangerous cross in the 18th minute that found Kate Colvin, whose shot was saved. Dallas took the lead in the 27th minute and doubled its advantage four minutes later. Gordon continued to push forward late in the half, recording shots in the 44th minute and stoppage time, but Fort Lauderdale went into the break trailing by two.

Fort Lauderdale's best opportunity of the night came in the 56th minute when Kiara Locklear beat the Dallas goalkeeper off her line, but was unable to convert. Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison made his first changes in the 65th minute, bringing on Ella Simpson and Taylor Smith for Kelli Van Treeck and Kat González, though Dallas extended its lead four minutes later. Legendary midfielder Allie Long entered the match in the 79th minute for Laveni Vaka, while debutant Yasuda and Sophie Harding came on in the 81st minute for Maggie Mace and Colvin. Dallas added another in the 87th minute, and Fort Lauderdale closed out its 2025/26 season on the road against Dallas Trinity FC.

Scoring Summary

DAL: Thornton, 27'

DAL: Strawn, 31'

DAL: Strawn, 69'

DAL: Balcer, 87'

Season Tickets

The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season has come to a close, but don't miss your chance to get ahead - register now to secure your spot for 2026/27 tickets! Stay tuned and follow us on social media to stay up to date with all things FTL UTD on Instagram, X(Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, and Facebook.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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