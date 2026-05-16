Fort Lauderdale Visits Dallas in Season Finale

Published on May 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is set to travel to Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday evening, closing out the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season on the road. The clubs have met twice during the campaign, both at Beyond Bancard Field, with Fort Lauderdale earning a victory in the first meeting (September 13) before Dallas leveled the season series (February 7). With Fort Lauderdale aiming to close the season on a positive note and play spoiler in the playoff race, Saturday's matchup promises to be an exciting final 90 minutes of the campaign.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's season finale in the midst of a points drought but will have an opportunity to return to the win column while potentially playing spoiler in the playoff race. With a victory, the club could eliminate Dallas from postseason contention depending on the result between Spokane Zephyr FC and Brooklyn FC. The attack is led by leading scorer and playmaker Kiara Locklear (6G, 4A), while Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A) and Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) continue to contribute on both ends of the pitch. As the club closes out its 27th match of the campaign, Fort Lauderdale will also continue adding to the history books. With 50 minutes played on Saturday, captain Sh'nia Gordon will become just the second player in league history, and the first in club history, to reach 5,000 career minutes. In goal, Haley Craig has already set club records for both single-season saves and all-time saves after a standout second half of the season. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to close the campaign on a positive note, the club will have an opportunity against a Dallas side that has experienced mixed form over the last month.

Dallas Trinity FC enters Saturday's finale on an inconsistent run of form, unbeaten in its last three matches after previously dropping four of five. With the club battling Spokane for the final Super League Playoff spot, Saturday's clash effectively serves as a postseason match for Dallas. The Dallas attack is led by Camryn Lancaster, Sealey Strawn and Allie Thornton, while Fort Lauderdale will face former attacker Jasmine Hamid for the first time since her transfer. Defensively, Amber Wisner has been one of the league's most consistent defenders throughout the campaign, while goalkeeper Tyler McCamey ranks sixth in saves (48). With Dallas fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive, Fort Lauderdale will look to play spoiler in the final match of the season.

Matchup History

The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 season - both at Beyond Bancard Field - with Fort Lauderdale taking the first meeting in dominating fashion on September 13 before Dallas levelled the series on February 7.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 15, 2026

Fort Lauderdale Visits Dallas in Season Finale - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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