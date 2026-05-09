Fort Lauderdale Hosts Carolina Ascent in Home Finale

Published on May 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-13-8, 23 PTS) is set to close out its home slate for the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, hosting Carolina Ascent FC (13-7-6, 45 PTS) on Saturday evening. The clubs have met three times this season, with Fort Lauderdale remaining unbeaten against playoff-bound Carolina after earning draws on August 30 at home and March 28 on the road, along with a victory in North Carolina on November 8. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to continue its unbeaten run against Carolina in the ninth all-time meeting between the clubs.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's home finale looking to snap a difficult stretch, but the club made history last weekend when legendary midfielder Allie Long made her debut and became the first FIFA World Cup winner to appear in a Gainbridge Super League match. The attack is led by Kiara Locklear (6G, 4A), Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and the in-form Sh'nia Gordon (2G), who has scored twice over the past month. In midfield, former Carolina player Kat González joins Taylor Smith and Shea Moyer in anchoring the center of the pitch, while goalkeeper Haley Craig became the club's all-time saves leader last weekend. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to close the season on a positive note, the club will have an opportunity to secure its third home victory of the campaign against an opponent it has previously found success against.

Carolina Ascent FC enters Saturday's clash as the hottest team in the league, unbeaten in its last five matches while winning each of its last four. The balanced squad features one of the league's top defenses (26 GA) while ranking fourth in goals scored (33). The attack is led by Rylee Baisden (5G) and Madison Mercado (4G), with four additional players recording at least three goals this season. Defensively, Jill Aguilera anchors the back line and is tied for the league lead in chances created (50). With Carolina already having clinched a playoff spot, Saturday presents an opportunity for Fort Lauderdale to push for three points in its final match at Beyond Bancard Field this season.

Matchup History

The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 season, with the clubs drawing in the first meeting (Aug. 30) before Fort Lauderdale earned a road victory (Nov. 8) while the clubs tied in the most recent matchup (March 28).

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







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