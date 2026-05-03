Long Makes History, Gordon Scores in Florida Derby Clash

Published on May 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-13-8, 23 PTS) dropped its matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-12-9, 24 PTS) on Saturday evening in the final Florida Derby clash of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Defender and captain Sh'nia Gordon scored her second goal of the season, while legendary midfielder Allie Long made her Fort Lauderdale debut, becoming the first World Cup Winner to play in a Gainbridge Super League match. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen for the fourth consecutive match but will have an opportunity to return to the win column in next weekend's home finale.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, May 9 for its home finale, hosting Carolina Ascent FC in the penultimate match of the season. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 campaign, opening with a draw at Beyond Bancard Field on September 28 before Fort Lauderdale earned a road win on November 15, followed by a draw in Carolina on March 28. With Fort Lauderdale aiming to maintain its unbeaten run against Carolina to close out its home slate, Saturday's matchup will be a heavily anticipated one.

Fort Lauderdale was active on the attacking front from the opening whistle, with Kiara Locklear and Kat González leading the charge. The duo combined for an early chance in the 4th minute, but González's shot sailed over the bar, and they linked up again in the 7th minute to find Kate Colvin, whose effort was blocked by a Tampa defender. The club brought physicality and intensity early, highlighted by strong plays from Shea Moyer and Locklear in the 11th and 13th minutes. Fort Lauderdale continued to move the ball with purpose throughout the half, including a well-worked team sequence in the 18th minute involving Emily Thompson, Sh'nia Gordon and Colvin. Gordon remained a consistent threat down the right side, but the sides went into halftime scoreless.

Goalkeeper Haley Craig carried her strong form into the second half, making saves in the 47th and 54th minutes. Tampa broke the deadlock in the 67th minute from the penalty spot. Fort Lauderdale responded with changes in the 68th minute, bringing on Laveni Vaka and Daniela Todd for Taylor Smith and González. Tampa doubled its lead in the 77th minute before Fort Lauderdale made another substitution shortly after, with Jules Cagle and Long entering for Colvin and Kelli Van Treeck, marking Long's professional debut. Moments after the changes, Gordon drove down the right side and was fouled in the box to earn a penalty. She stepped up and converted with confidence, firing a strike into the back of the net to cut the deficit to one with five minutes remaining. Fort Lauderdale made one final change in the 90th minute, introducing Sophie Harding for Maggie Mace, but ultimately fell to Tampa Bay in the Florida Derby.

Scoring Summary

TB: Webber, 68'

TB: Giammona, 77'

FTL: Gordon, 86'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, May 2 for its home finale, hosting Carolina Ascent FC at Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 season, with Fort Lauderdale boasting an unbeaten record against the team it took down in the inaugural Semifinal. The clubs tied in the opening meeting (Sept. 28) followed by a Fort Lauderdale win on the road (Nov. 15) before the teams played to another draw in Carolina (March 28).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 2, 2026

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