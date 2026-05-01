Bella Hara & Laveni Vaka: From the Islands to the Pitch

Published on May 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - In recognition of National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May, Fort Lauderdale United FC celebrates goalkeeper Bella Hara (Guam) and defender Laveni Vaka (Tonga), honoring the cultures, communities and journeys that shape their presence within the club.

Laveni Vaka:

Vaka is no stranger to breaking new ground. Selected by Bay FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft, she became Tonga's first female professional soccer player. She later joined Fort Lauderdale United FC's inaugural squad, where she made an immediate impact before a season-ending knee injury cut her rookie campaign short after 18 matches. Despite the setback, Vaka earned All-League Second Team honors following a dominant debut season.

She returned midway through the 2025/26 campaign and has since reestablished herself as a cornerstone of Fort Lauderdale's back line. The central defender has started all 10 matches she has been available for, logging 809 minutes. Vaka has tallied 32 clearances, 17 duels won, five interceptions and one assist, while leading the team with an 88.1% passing accuracy.

Already cementing her place in club history, Vaka ranks first all-time in passes (1,449), while sitting fifth in clearances (97) and second in blocked shots (26). She is also one of just three players in club history to earn All-League honors.

On the international stage, Vaka debuted for the Tonga National Team in 2018 at the OFC Women's Nations Cup. She has made five appearances across the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, recording one goal and two assists in 460 minutes of action, and played a key role in Tonga's run to the Quarterfinals in 2022.

"My culture means everything to me," said Laveni Vaka. "I love that I am able to represent not only myself, but also my ancestors and my culture. I wouldn't want to be anything else."

Bella Hara:

Hara's path to the professional level was anything but typical. The goalkeeper attended Cal Poly Pomona, a Division II program located just a few hours outside her hometown of San Diego. At the time of her most recent start on December 20, Hara was one of just six players in the 212-player Gainbridge Super League pool to have played D-II collegiate soccer, representing just 3.4% of the league. Among the 175 players who competed at the collegiate level, 167 (95.4%) came from Division I programs, highlighting the rarity of Hara's journey.

She continued to defy the odds by earning the starting role to open the 2025/26 season and quickly established herself as one of the league's top goalkeepers. During her time as the club's starter, Hara recorded 34 saves (T-3rd), three clean sheets (T-5th) and a 64% save percentage (6th, min. 30 SF). The Cal Poly Pomona product also earned Save of the Month honors for November following a standout goal-line stop against the league's top scorer. She has since etched her name into the club's record books, ranking second in clean sheets (3) and third in saves (34).

On the international stage, Hara has been a steady presence for Guam since making her debut in late 2023 at the EAFF Championships against Macau and Hong Kong-China. She captained the national team at the 2024 WAFF Championships, starting three matches and securing a shutout victory over Saudi Arabia. Most recently, Hara appeared in three AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in June and July, facing the United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Vietnam.

"I would say my culture means everything to me," said Bella Hara. "To be able to represent my origins, my heritage and my grandparents on the international stage at the senior level is truly a blessing."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 1, 2026

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