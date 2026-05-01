Lexington SC Women Eye League's Single-Season Points Record at Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on May 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - First place is in reach as the Lexington Sporting Club women travel west to take on Spokane Zephyr FC Saturday night. With a victory, the Gals in Green will re-take the top spot in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

Additionally, a three-point result would see LSC break the league's single-season points record. The mark currently sits at 47 and was set by Carolina Ascent FC last season.

Beyond moving atop the league table, a win would get Lexington halfway to locking down a home match in the Gainbridge Super League semifinals.

If LSC wins two of its final three matches of the season, regardless of any other results across the league, it will guarantee at least the No. 2 seed and the first playoff match at Lexington SC Stadium in club history.

A current breakdown of home-field clinching scenarios can be found here, as well as a remaining strength of schedule comparison between Lexington and the other two clubs battling for postseason home field advantage - Sporting JAX and Carolina Ascent FC.

Seemingly every week, the Gals in Green can make history in more ways than one. This weekend is no different.

With a goal or assist, Catherine Barry would become the first player in league history to reach 20 goal contributions in a season. Her 15 goals and four assists tie her with Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta for 19 goal contributions on the season. However, JAX does not play until Sunday, leaving the door open for Barry to set yet another record.

Saturday's match marks the final road contest of the season for Lexington before closing out the regular season with back-to-back home matches.

LSC has lost just once on the road all season, and with the club riding a 5W-1L-1D run over its last seven matches with a +9 goal differential, confidence is high heading into Saturday.

Lexington and Spokane matched up three times in the first half of the season. Nothing split the two sides in three stingy affairs as they played to two 0-0 draws and one 1-1 finish.

Kickoff from One Spokane Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SPOKANE

Spokane enters play riding its first two-match win streak of the season following victories over Sporting JAX and Fort Lauderdale United FC.

The club currently sits two points out of playoff position, trailing both Dallas Trinity FC and DC Power FC.

At home this season, Zephyr FC has posted a 5W-5L-1D record and scored 13 of its 29 goals.

Lena Silano leads Spokane with six goals, followed closely by Ally Cook with five and Tori Waldeck with four. Silano's four assists also lead the group.

Goalkeeper Hope Hisey has been fantastic in goal for the second consecutive season. She has faced 110 shots this season, 27 more than the next keeper on the list, and leads the league with 82 saves.

Hisey and Lexington's Kat Asman are the only two keepers to play every minute in the Gainbridge Super League this season.

STAT OF THE MATCH

A Catherine Barry goal Saturday would move her career total to 16, tying her for the second-highest total in league history alongside last season's Golden Boot winner Allie Thornton.

She would trail only her teammate Addie McCain for the most in Gainbridge Super League history.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 1, 2026

Lexington SC Women Eye League's Single-Season Points Record at Spokane Zephyr FC - Lexington Sporting Club

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