Lexington SC Women Move into First Place with Draw at Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - For the fourth time this season, the Lexington SC women and Spokane Zephyr FC played to a draw late Saturday night. The 0-0 affair was enough to move Lexington atop the table with two matches remaining.

Lexington came out on the front foot, but Spokane gradually grew into the match throughout the first half. Both clubs combined for 10 total shots in the opening period and three on target, with LSC's hoarding the majority of the ball.

The Gals in Green continued to prove the stronger side throughout the second half, outshooting Spokane seven to three and not allowing a single shot on target.

Overall, the clean sheet was the 10th of the season for the LSC women. It ties the club alongside Sporting JAX for the most in the Gainbridge Super League.

With Lexington's final two matches of the season to be played in the Bluegrass, the LSC women remain on the doorstep of securing the first home playoff match in club history.

GOALS

N/A

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder (90+5' Cassie Rohan), Allison Pantuso, Hannah Sharts, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (72' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (81' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain (81' Nicole Vernis), Catherine Barry (81' Hannah White)

SPK: Hope Hisey, Kelsey Oyler, Haley Thomas, Reese Tappan, Ginger Fontenot, Emma Jaskaniec, Felicia Knox ('79 Ally Cook), Maya Hansen, Katie Murray (62' Sophía Braun), Lena Silano (62' Shea Collins), Catherine Rapp

UP NEXT

The Lexington SC women now return home for the final two matches of the regular season. First, they will host Brooklyn FC Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET. The club will then take on Tampa Bay Sun FC May 16 in the regular season finale. All tickets to the season finale are complimentary, courtesy of Gainbridge, and can be claimed on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 2, 2026

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