Emina Ekić Transferred to NWSL's Houston Dash for Club-Record Fee

Published on April 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







HOUSTON - Lexington Sporting Club has transferred midfielder Emina Ekić to the NWSL's Houston Dash for a women's club record fee.

The transfer fee ties the largest in LSC men's club history, and marks the largest ever received by a Gainbridge Super League club from a player sale to the NWSL.

Ekić played a pivotal role in the Lexington attack after the club acquired her from Spokane Zephyr FC ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international started 16 of 20 matches for the Gals in Green, logging over 1,300 minutes. She scored twice and created four assists, tied for second-most on the club, while her 24 chances created ranked sixth across the entire Gainbridge Super League.

Ekić previously spent three seasons in the NSWL with Racing Louisville FC from 2021-23, and Lexington Sporting Club wishes Emina nothing but the best in her return to the league with Houston.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 28, 2026

Emina Ekić Transferred to NWSL's Houston Dash for Club-Record Fee - Lexington Sporting Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.