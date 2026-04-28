Julia Grosso Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
Published on April 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC has provided an injury update for defender Julia Grosso.
Grosso sustained a severe injury to her left knee during a recent match against DC Power FC and has been placed on the season-ending injury list.
Grosso appeared in 22 of 24 matches for Fort Lauderdale United prior to her injury, making 18 starts. The defender concludes the 2025/26 season with 1,591 minutes played, ranking second on the team in clearances (73), tackles won (34) and interceptions (16), while also placing third in duels won (95).
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