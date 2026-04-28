Julia Grosso Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on April 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC has provided an injury update for defender Julia Grosso.

Grosso sustained a severe injury to her left knee during a recent match against DC Power FC and has been placed on the season-ending injury list.

Grosso appeared in 22 of 24 matches for Fort Lauderdale United prior to her injury, making 18 starts. The defender concludes the 2025/26 season with 1,591 minutes played, ranking second on the team in clearances (73), tackles won (34) and interceptions (16), while also placing third in duels won (95).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 28, 2026

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