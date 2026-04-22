Fort Lauderdale Opens Crucial Stretch on Road against DC Power

Published on April 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - For the second time in three matches, Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-10-8, 23 PTS) will face DC Power FC (7-9-8, 29 PTS), meeting for the final time this season on the road in the nation's capital. The sides have split their two matchups during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, with DC earning a midweek home victory (Nov. 12) before Fort Lauderdale responded with a dominant win at Beyond Bancard Field (April 6) just 16 days prior. With kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. at Audi Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to secure a positive result as it continues its push for a Super League Playoff berth.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Wednesday's clash in solid form, earning points in two of its last three matches and now welcomes legendary midfielder Allie Long into the squad for the final stretch of the season. Under Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison, the club delivered its most dominant performance since November with a home victory over DC Power two weeks ago. Kiara Locklear leads the team in both goals (5) and assists (4), while the attack is supported by Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), Emily Thompson (1G), Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Sh'nia Gordon (1G), who scored her first goal of the season in the club's last match. In the midfield, Kat González (1G, 1A) returns from international duty to pair up with Shea Moyer as the duo continues to drive play. In goal, Haley Craig looks to build on a strong run of form after leading the league in saves during the month of March. With both sides battling for the final Super League Playoff spot, Fort Lauderdale will aim to secure three points in the opening match of its two-game road trip.

DC Power FC enters Wednesday's meeting in the midst of a difficult stretch, dropping three of its last four matches, including a loss to Fort Lauderdale, before bouncing back with a win over last-place Tampa Bay Sun FC last weekend. the well-balanced club still ranks fourth in goals scored (29) and fifth in goals conceded (29) for the league's fourth-best goal differential: zero. The attack is led by Gianna Gourley (8G), who is tied for fifth in the league, along with fellow top-10 scorer Alyssa Walker (6G). Emily Colton ranks second in the league in chances created (44), while defender Sydney Cummings sits second in passes (1,241) and fourth in clearances (129). In goal, Morgan Aquino ranks fourth in saves (47), anchoring a well-rounded unit. With Fort Lauderdale looking to build momentum, Wednesday's matchup against a familiar opponent presents another important opportunity.

Matchup History

The clubs have met twice during the 2025/26 season, with DC taking the first clash at Audi Field on November 12 before Fort Lauderdale dominated in a victory at Beyond Bancard Field on April 6.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.