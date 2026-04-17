World Cup Champion Allie Long Signs with Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the signing of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champion and U.S. Women's National Team standout Allie Long as the club enters the final stages of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. With her signing, Long becomes the first FIFA Women's World Cup champion to sign with a Gainbridge Super League club.

"This isn't just a signing - it's a reflection of what we've built here," said Tommy Smith, Founder and Chairman of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Attracting a player of Allie's caliber, someone who has competed and won at the highest level, tells you everything about where this club is headed. But what excites me most is what she means for our community. The girls coming up through our academy are going to have a World Cup champion in their corner, and that changes things. We're not just building a team - we're building something that lasts."

A legendary midfielder with a complete skillset, Long brings championship pedigree and veteran leadership to the Fort Lauderdale squad. Long's ability to command play and deliver incisive passes adds a valuable dimension as the club pushes to qualify for the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs.

A native of Northport, New York, Long began her collegiate career at Penn State, spending two seasons in State College before transferring to the University of North Carolina. Long went on to star in Chapel Hill, helping the Tar Heels capture the 2008 NCAA Championship in her senior year. Following her collegiate career, Long spent time with the Washington Freedom, Sky Blue FC, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before becoming a cornerstone of the Portland Thorns from 2013-17, leading the club in appearances and ranking second in goals while helping secure a pair of NWSL titles in 2013 and 2017. Long later spent three seasons with Reign FC before being traded to Gotham FC, where she played three years in her home state and added another NWSL title before departing in 2023. Long arrives in Fort Lauderdale as a three-time NWSL champion, having totaled 36 goals and 16 assists across 172 appearances, including 163 starts.

Internationally, Long was a mainstay for the U.S. Women's National Team from 2014-19, earning 51 caps and scoring eight goals for the Stars and Stripes. The midfielder was a key part of the squad that captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and also contributed to title-winning campaigns at the 2018 SheBelieves Cup and 2018 Tournament of Nations. Long additionally represented the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, competing in every major international tournament during her USWNT career.

"Allie is a world-class player whose résumé speaks for itself," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Bringing in a World Cup champion with her level of experience, leadership, and quality is a massive addition for our club. She raises the standard for everyone around her."

A veteran midfielder with a versatile set of skills, Long brings leadership and experience as Fort Lauderdale looks to build momentum and secure a place in the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 17, 2026

World Cup Champion Allie Long Signs with Fort Lauderdale United FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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