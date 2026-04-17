Lexington Eyes First-Ever Playoff Berth with Win vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - In just over 24 hours, the Lexington Sporting Club women will play for the first playoff berth in club history. All they need to do is beat Tampa Bay Sun FC on home soil, the current last-place club in the league.

At just the right time, Lexington's form is in top-top shape with seemingly everything clicking on both sides of the ball.

Lexington enters the match 3W-1L-D over its last five matches. Over that stretch, the club has only allowed three goals and logged three clean sheets. Even in its sole loss last weekend, the Gals in Green doubled Carolina Ascent FC's possession, more than doubled its total shots and shots on target, and logged four times more touches in the opponents' box.

Catherine Barry still leads the league in scoring with 12 goals. The South Carolina graduate only needs one more to tie the Gainbridge Super League's all-time single season goal record set by Dallas Trinity FC's Allie Thornton last season.

Barry hardly accounts for all of Lexington's scoring prowess. Addie McCain, despite not scoring since Dec. 12, 2025, still ranks seventh in the league with seven goals. McKenzie Weinert is close behind with six, making LSC one of only two clubs in the Gainbridge Super League with a trio of scorers accounting for six or more goals on the season.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman's 57 saves and eight clean sheets both rank second in the league, and her 22 goals allowed are the fewest by any club.

LSC and Tampa Bay Sun FC met once earlier this season, playing to a 1-1 draw in the Bluegrass. Both goals were scored in the opening minutes of the match. Barry opened the scoring in the 11' minute, quickly followed by a Sabrina McNeill strike in the 14 ¬Â² minute to equalize and finalize the score.

It is as simple as it gets - if LSC wins, it is in. For those inclined, a full list of immediate clinching scenarios for LSC can be found here.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING TAMPA BAY

Last season's Gainbridge Super League champions never found their footing during the 2025/26 season, sliding to the bottom of the table early and now face elimination Saturday night.

With a loss or draw at Lexington and a Dallas Trinity FC win over Carolina, Tampa Bay is officially out of the playoff running.

The Sun is tied for the fewest goals scored in the league this season (24) alongside Spokane Zephyr FC, and its 4W-10L-9D record puts it at the bottom of the table. Tampa also ranks last in total passes and has conceded the most fouls (331).

Sydney Nasello leads the side with six goals while Sabrina McNeill ranks first with four assists. The side has frequently rotated through its goalkeeper room this season, but with Sydney Schneider currently away on international duty for Jamaica, Emory Wegener will likely get the starting nod between the posts.

Wegener owns a 65.2% save percentage through seven appearances, making 15 saves on 23 shots faced and logging two clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington has scored 15 goals from set pieces this season, the most in the league, including a league-high seven goals from corner kicks.

Tampa Bay has conceded 14 goals from set pieces this season, accounting for nearly 40% of its total concessions.

PUPS AT THE PITCH

Saturday is Pups at the Pitch Night at Lexington SC Stadium, an evening where fans can bring their dogs to the match! The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an LSC dog bandana.

The Lexington Humane Society will be on site with adoptable dogs for fans to meet. The Lexington Humane Society and Saved by Fate will both receive proceeds from all match tickets sold.

Note: Fans must claim a dog ticket and sign the waiver accessible here to enter with their dog.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock for those unable to attend.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 17, 2026

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