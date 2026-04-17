Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces Permanent Transfer of Tash Flint to Denver Summit FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC announced today that forward Natasha "Tash" Flint will permanently join Denver Summit FC following her initial loan move earlier this season.

Flint joined Denver Summit FC in January as part of a multi-club transaction that brought forward Faith Webber to Tampa Bay on loan. Following Flint's time in Denver, the Summit exercised the option to make the move permanent.

"Tash has played an incredibly important role for our club from the very beginning and was pivotal in helping establish the culture, standards, and success of the Sun. She is a fierce competitor and a true professional whose leadership and consistency made a lasting impact both on and off the pitch," said Sun President and General Manager Christina Unkel. "We are thrilled for Tash and this well-deserved opportunity. It reflects the continued growth of our club and our commitment to creating pathways for players to succeed at the highest level."

An English forward known for her goal-scoring ability, technical quality, and experience across the attacking line, Flint made an immediate impact during her time in Tampa Bay. She helped guide the Sun to the inaugural USL Super League championship while earning recognition as a USL Super League All-League Team selection.

Before arriving in Tampa Bay, Flint built an accomplished professional career across England and Scotland with clubs including Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Liverpool, and Celtic. During her time with Celtic, she scored 11 goals in 14 matches and helped the club capture the Scottish Women's Premier League title. She has also represented England at the youth national team level.

Flint departs as one of the foundational players in club history, leaving a lasting mark on Tampa Bay through her performances, leadership, and role in delivering the organization's first championship.

"Tash was a tremendous player to coach and an outstanding representative of what we value as a club. Her character, professionalism, and commitment to the team have been evident every day," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Her technical quality, composure in front of goal, and ability to impact the match in key moments made her such an important player for us. While Tampa Bay is sad to see Tash go, we are incredibly happy for her and excited for this next step in her career."

All roster changes are pending league and federation approval.







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