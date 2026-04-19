Tampa Bay Sun FC Fall to Lexington SC 4-0 in Critical Matchup

Published on April 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Tampa Bay Sun FC suffered a 4-0 loss to Lexington SC tonight at Lexington SC Stadium in a match filled with urgency and high stakes. Needing points as the regular season winds down, the Sun battled throughout the night and generated moments of promise, but were unable to turn their pressure into the breakthrough they needed. Lexington made the most of its opportunities, powered by a historic performance from forward Catherine Barry, who recorded a hat trick and continued her standout season as the league's leading scorer. Barry found the net in the 49th, 50th, and 64th minutes, with her third goal marking the first hat trick in Lexington SC history.

Tonight featured key player moments for Tampa Bay. Forward Farrah Walters made her professional debut, marking an important milestone in her career and adding a bright moment to the evening for the Sun. Forward Madi Parsons faced her former club in one of the league's most unique full-circle stories. Parsons stepped away from the game to pursue a career in finance before finding her way back to soccer through determination and belief in herself. She earned her opportunity by walking onto Lexington's roster and now continues that next chapter with Tampa Bay, where her energy and resilience have made a meaningful impact.

The result also reshapes the all-time series between the two clubs, giving Lexington its first victory over Tampa Bay after the Sun had previously remained unbeaten in the matchup. What had once been a favorable series for the Sun now takes on a new dynamic, as Lexington's breakthrough adds another chapter to the growing history between the two sides. With the path to the postseason becoming increasingly narrow, Tampa Bay will now need to regroup quickly and turn its attention to the remaining opportunities ahead, with every remaining match carrying added significance in the playoff race.

MATCH RECAP

Tampa Bay was handed a prime opportunity to take the lead in the 14th minute after pressure inside the box forced a foul and earned the Sun a penalty kick. With the crowd rising in anticipation, Sun forward Sydny Nasello stepped to the spot and used a measured, multi-step approach in an attempt to throw off the goalkeeper before striking the ball. Nasello then drove a right-footed effort toward the left side of goal, but the attempt drifted just outside the post. The chance stood as one of Tampa Bay's earliest opportunities to break through as the match remained scoreless.

Lexington responded quickly in the 15th minute with a chance from distance. After receiving a pass from Lexington forward McKenzie Weinert, forward Catherine Barry found space outside the box and struck a right-footed effort through traffic toward the center of goal. Tampa Bay's goalkeeper stayed composed, tracking the ball cleanly and stepping in to secure the save to keep the match level.

In the 20th minute of the match, Lexington broke through with a well-worked attacking move inside the box. Building pressure in the final third, the hosts found an opening when Lexington midfielder Taylor Aylmer delivered a perfectly weighted pass into the center of the area. Timing her run well, McKenzie Weinert arrived onto the ball in stride as defenders closed around her. Without hesitation, Weinert struck a composed right-footed finish low toward the bottom right corner. The shot slipped beyond the goalkeeper's outstretched reach and into the net, giving Lexington the early 1-0 advantage.

Tampa Bay threatened again in the 37th minute as the Sun continued to push for a response. Building possession in the attacking half, Sun forward Faith Webber spotted forward Maddie Pokorny in space and played the ball into her path outside the box. Pokorny took the opportunity in stride, stepping into a right-footed strike with pace from distance. The effort bent toward the right side of goal and narrowly missed the target, sailing just outside the post as Tampa Bay came inches away from finding the equalizer.

The hosts nearly added to their lead in the 41st minute through another aerial opportunity. Lexington defender Alyssa Bourgeois delivered a dangerous ball into the box, finding McKenzie Weinert, who elevated in traffic and powered a header toward goal. The attempt traveled just left of the frame, sparing the Sun from further damage.

In that same minute, Lexington continued to apply pressure with another dangerous look from distance. Alyssa Bourgeois spotted Catherine Barry in space and played the ball into her path outside the box. Barry took the pass in stride, created room for herself, and drove a right-footed strike with pace toward the right side of goal. The effort missed by only a narrow margin, sailing just outside the post as Tampa Bay avoided further danger late in the first half.

Lexington struck again in the 49th minute, finding a second goal through the composed finish of the league's leading scorer. Pressing forward early in the second half, Alyssa Bourgeois slipped a perfectly weighted pass into the center of the box for Catherine Barry, who timed her run well and arrived in stride. With defenders closing in, Barry remained poised and drove a right-footed shot low into the bottom right corner, extending the hosts' advantage to 2-0.

The surge continued for Lexington SC in the 50th minute of the game, as Catherine Barry delivered her second goal of the night and another reminder of why she leads the league in scoring. Receiving space outside the box, Barry wasted little time setting herself before unleashing a left-footed strike from distance. The shot powered through traffic and found the center of the net, stretching Lexington's advantage to 3-0. The finish also marked Barry's fifth two-goal performance of the season.

The fourth and final goal for Lexington was made in the 64th minute, and this time it was a milestone moment for the club and for Catherine Barry. After a sharp attacking sequence, Sarah Griffith slipped a pass into the middle of the area for Catherine Barry, who calmly stepped onto the ball and buried a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner. The finish completed Barry's hat trick, the first in Lexington SC history, and pushed the score to 4-0.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, on the performance tonight and how the group will fight for every point left this season:

"It's tough not to put our heads down and it wasn't a strong performance but this group is resilient. We will fight for every point left and support each other through this challenging season."

Forward Sydny Nasello on what the group can take from this match moving forward:

"We know what it's like to be at the top - we won this whole league last year. I think it's important that we take what we're feeling right now and how low it feels and know that we never want to be back here. [It] just starts with our next game and staying positive. Let's not finish in last place - that's the goal right now."

On staying aggressive after the trouble with her missed penalty shot:

"Obviously it's not a fun season right now but I'm still [proud] to represent this city and represent myself. [I] know that I still have something to represent that's bigger than me. [It's about] going out there and giving it my all every single game. I'm not going to drop my head in those moments and [I'm going to] try to help my team get out of the hole we dug ourselves into."

Forward Farrah Walters, on her emotions when she stepped onto the pitch and made her professional debut and how she will motivate the team moving forward:

"I am super grateful. Getting [injured] right when I came to Tampa Bay was unfortunate. I am super proud of myself for coming back and being a part of the team and [hope to] finish strong this season ."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Carolina Ascent FC.







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