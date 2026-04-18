Tampa Bay Sun FC Face Lexington SC on the Road
Published on April 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
The Sun hit the road to face Lexington SC for the second time this season at Lexington SC Stadium. Kickoff is set for tonight at 5:00 p.m., as the Sun look to strengthen their position in the Gainbridge Super League standings with fewer matches remaining in the playoff race.
When & Where
Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC
Where: Lexington SC Stadium | Lexington, Kentucky
When: Saturday, April 18 | 5:00 p.m. ET
TV Coverage: Peacock
History Favors the Sun
Tampa Bay Sun FC enters its second meeting of the season against Lexington SC with a strong track record in the all-time series. The Sun remain unbeaten against Lexington, holding a 4-0-1 record across previous matchups. That history gives Tampa Bay added confidence heading into another important late-season contest, where every result carries added weight in the playoff race. With success historically on their side, the Sun will look to continue that trend and deliver another strong performance.
Still in the Hunt
The Sun remain in the playoff race with the regular season entering its final stretch. While the path to the postseason has narrowed, the opportunity is still alive for the Sun to earn a place in the standings if results fall their way. To keep those hopes intact, Tampa Bay Sun FC will need to capitalize in its remaining 5 matches and collect maximum points, while also relying on favorable outcomes elsewhere around the league.
Parsons Faces Former Club
Madi Parsons brings one of the most unique journeys in the league into this matchup against her former club. Parsons stepped away from the game to pursue a career in finance before finding her way back to soccer through determination and belief in herself. She earned her opportunity by walking onto Lexington's roster and now continues that next chapter with Tampa Bay Sun FC, where her energy and resilience have made an impact.
By the Numbers
Tampa Bay Sun FC
Record: 4-10-9
Goals Scored: 24
Goals Conceded: 36
League Position: 9th
Last Match: 2-0 Loss vs. DC Power FC
Lexington SC
Record: 10-3-10
Goals Scored: 40
Goals Conceded: 22
League Position: 2nd
Last Match: 1-0 Loss vs. Carolina Ascent FC
Global Talent Joins the Sun
Tampa Bay Sun FC has strengthened its attack with the signing of forward Shea Connors, an experienced goal scorer whose professional career has taken her across the United States, Iceland, and Australia. Most recently with Sydney FC, Connors helped the club capture the 2024 Ninja A-League Championship and scored the match-winning goal in the Grand Final. Her pace, movement, and finishing quality add another dangerous dimension to the Sun attack as Tampa Bay continues to build through the remainder of the season and toward next year.
Upcoming Matches
The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 4 matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.
Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
Saturday, May 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field
Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field
Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium
Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 18, 2026
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Face Lexington SC on the Road - Tampa Bay Sun FC
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