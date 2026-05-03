Tampa Bay Sun FC Defeats Fort Lauderdale United FC, 1-0, in Another Heated Chapter of the Florida Derby

Published on May 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







DAVIE, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC rose to the occasion tonight claiming a 2-1 Florida Derby victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa. From the opening whistle, the Sun played with urgency and intent, setting the tone early and maintaining control through critical stretches of the match. Tampa Bay capitalized on its opportunities while remaining disciplined defensively, delivering a composed performance in a high-stakes rivalry matchup.

With the win, Tampa Bay remains unbeaten against Fort Lauderdale this season after previously recording a scoreless draw, a 1-1 result, and a commanding 3-0 victory in the most recent meeting. Tonight's matchup carried a different kind of urgency for both sides. One year ago, the two clubs met in the league championship. Tonight, they battled to avoid a last-place finish in the league standings. Despite the shift in context, the intensity of the rivalry remained evident, with each side competing for control in a tightly contested match.

The victory provides a timely boost for the Sun as the season enters its final stretch, building momentum and confidence within the squad at a critical point in the season. With two matches remaining, Tampa Bay continues to find rhythm and consistency, positioning itself to carry that momentum into the final matchups. The performance also reflects the group's resilience and ability to respond in high-pressure moments, an encouraging sign as the schedule nears its conclusion.

MATCH RECAP

Early in the match in the 7th minute, Tampa Bay generated an early threat as Sun forward Sydney Nasello sent a well-placed ball into the center of the box, where defender Vivianne Bessette rose to meet it with a header on frame. The attempt was directed toward the top left corner and forced Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Haley Craig into a sharp save to keep the match scoreless. The sequence set the tone for the Sun's early attacking intent and showed Tampa Bay's willingness to challenge the visitors from the opening stages.

Tampa Bay created another dangerous look in the attacking third in the 27th minute of the game as Sun midfielder Jordyn Listro set up midfielder Carlee Giammona for a right-footed shot from outside the box. Giammona hit the attempt with confidence, sending it on frame and forcing Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Haley Craig to stay alert for the save in the center of goal. The sequence reflected the Sun's continued attacking pressure as Tampa Bay searched for an early breakthrough.

Carlee Giammona made yet another attempt two minutes later as Listro set up Giammona for another dangerous look from outside the box. Giammona struck a left-footed effort with composure, sending the ball just wide of the right post and narrowly missing the breakthrough. The chance underscored Tampa Bay's early momentum, with sustained pressure in the final third.

Tampa Bay opened the second half with attacking intent as Carlee Giammona played Shea Connors into space in the center of the box. Connors quickly turned and fired a right-footed attempt on frame, but Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Haley Craig held her position and made the save in the center of goal. The sequence reflected the Sun's sharp start after the break and their continued push to find the breakthrough.

Just minutes later, the Sun threatened again as Carlee Giammona once more set up Shea Connors in a dangerous area inside the box. Connors rose to the moment and struck a right-footed effort from the center, but the attempt carried too high. The chance added to Tampa Bay's growing pressure as the Sun continued to test Fort Lauderdale early in the half.

Tampa Bay finally found its breakthrough in the 68th minute as Faith Webber stepped to the penalty spot and calmly buried a right-footed finish into the bottom right corner. The composed strike gave the Sun a 1-0 lead and rewarded Tampa Bay for its sustained attacking pressure throughout the second half. Coming off the bench, Webber made an immediate impact and delivered in a pivotal moment.

The Sun doubled their advantage in the 77th minute as Carlee Giammona delivered a statement finish from outside the box. After creating multiple dangerous looks throughout the night, Giammona struck a right-footed shot from distance that found the center of the goal, extending Tampa Bay's lead to 2-0. The goal capped off a strong individual performance and gave the Sun a crucial cushion in the closing stages.

Fort Lauderdale found the net in the closing stages of the match as defender Sh'nia Gordon stepped to the penalty spot in the 86th minute and delivered under pressure. Gordon drove a right-footed strike into the center of the goal, trimming Tampa Bay's advantage to 2-1 and shifting the energy of the match in an instant. The finish gave the hosts renewed belief and injected tension into the final minutes, as Fort Lauderdale pushed forward in search of an equalizer while the Sun were forced to dig in defensively to protect the lead. What had felt like a comfortable cushion suddenly turned into a tightly contested finish, with every clearance, challenge, and possession carrying added weight as the clock wound down.

QUOTES

Defender Carlee Giammona on the shift from the first half to the second:

"I think in the first half we were struggling to find each other, keep possession, and it was a little bit chaotic. Then the second half came and we were able to string passes together and create momentum with a few chances - and I think that's what led to both goals. "

Forward Faith Webber on being asked to take a penalty kick as her first touch of the match, having just come in off the bench:

"The team that was on put us in a really good position. They wore [Fort Lauderdale] down, and you could feel like it was coming. And I was grateful that, when it came, it was me."

Webber on joining the Sun midway through this season and jumping into the in-state rivalry:

"You can feel the tension of these girls- all the stories. Obviously, being in the Final last year, and then the position that both of us are in this year, it's an awkward one. Still felt there was a ton to play for tonight, and it was a good match."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Trinity FC.

TEAM MEDIA KIT WITH VIDEO & PHOTOS AT THIS LINK

FINAL RESULT

Fort Lauderdale United FC 1 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 2

Saturday, May 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Beyond Bancard Field







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 2, 2026

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