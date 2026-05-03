Brooklyn FC Edged, 3-2, by Miami FC on the Road

Published on May 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Miami, Florida - Brooklyn FC fell 3-2 on the road to Miami FC on Saturday night, with a late comeback effort coming up just short despite a strong attacking performance.

Miami opened the scoring in the 35th minute through full back Bachir Ndiaye, capitalizing on a set-piece situation to take an early lead.

Brooklyn responded quickly, leveling the match just two minutes later when forward Markus Anderson struck from outside the box, finishing a fast break set up by winger Christopher Olney Jr.

The sides entered halftime tied 1-1, with Brooklyn showing attacking intent and growing into the game after conceding the opener.

The second half proved decisive, beginning with an unfortunate moment for Brooklyn as an own goal in the 51st minute gave Miami a 2-1 advantage.

The home side extended their lead in the 71st minute when forward Jürgen Locadia finished a fast break to make it 3-1.

Brooklyn continued to push forward and found a lifeline in the 75th minute, as forward Stefan Stojanovic finished from close range after a headed assist from forward Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The visitors maintained pressure in the closing stages, generating multiple chances in and around the penalty area, including a late effort from Christopher Olney Jr. that was saved in stoppage time.

Despite sustained attacking pressure and several set-piece opportunities, Brooklyn was unable to find an equalizer before the final whistle.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC - Markus Anderson (37'), Stefan Stojanovic (75')

Miami FC - Bachir Ndiaye (35'), Thomas Vancaeyezeele (51' OG), Jürgen Locadia (71')

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC

Yellow Cards - Vuk Latinovich (15')

Miami FC

Yellow Cards - Bachir Ndiaye (68'), Alessandro Milesi (70'), Daltyn Knutson (74')

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns; Ryan McLaughlin (Rocco Romeo 72'), Callum Frogson, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Vuk Latinovich; Jaden Servania (Peter Mangione 58'), Tommy McNamara (Malik Pinto 58'), Abdoulaye Kanté (Stefan Stojanovic 65'); Christopher Olney Jr., Markus Anderson, Taimu Okiyoshi (Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. 65')

Unused Substitutes: Jackson Lee, Shaan Hundal

Miami FC - Eloy Room; Riyon Tori, Alessandro Milesi (Brandon Bent 82'), Bachir Ndiaye, Daltyn Knutson; Mason Tunbridge (Joel Soñora 74'), Matías Romero, Gerald Díaz (Tommy Musto 82'); Diego Mello (Mathieu Ndongo 45'), Jürgen Locadia (Tulu 90+1'), Angelo Calfo

Unused Substitutes: Felipe Rodriguez, Preston Kilwein, Mame Diallo, Tomas Castro Celdran

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC returns home on May 9 to face Loudoun United FC at Maimonides Park, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM ET.

Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 2, 2026

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