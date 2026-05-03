Zephyr FC Battle Second-Place Lexington SC to Scoreless Draw

Published on May 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Zephyr FC played Lexington SC to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, earning a point and staying level with fifth-place DC Power FC at 33 points apiece.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic spoke on what she thought went well for Spokane on Saturday.

"I thought our backline and goalkeeping were lights out. We were working hard to get numbers behind the ball and prevent goal-scoring opportunities," said Lukic.

Lexington created a chance early, with forward Catherine Barry getting a one-legged shot off just outside the box that missed inches to the right. Zephyr FC kept Barry, who leads the league in goals this season with 15, at bay with a scoreless match.

Spokane midfielder Felicia Knox almost scored a goal of her own a minute later, launching an attempt from way outside the box that sailed just over the goalpost.

Lexington came knocking again in the 26th minute when defender Alyssa Bourgeois took a shot just outside the box that was saved by a diving Hope Hisey for Spokane. The save was Hisey's first of two on Saturday, bringing her total to 84, which leads the league.

Zephyr FC forward Lena Silano had Spokane's first shot on goal in the 30th minute, attempting a strike that was corralled by Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman.

The defensive battle continued in the second half, with neither side finding the net. Lexington forward McKenzie Weinert lofted a shot towards Hisey in the 58th minute, with the keeper easily corralling it.

In the 73rd minute, Lexington forward Sarah Griffith had a potential shot outside the box deflected by defender Haley Thomas.

Thomas is excited about how the team has been playing against top competition the past few matches and believes it can be used as momentum moving forward.

"Another point against a top team is what we want, and I think that is going to help us build momentum going into the next two weeks," said Thomas.

Hisey had a clutch save in the 77th minute, sliding in front of Barry to deflect a shot inside the box, with Spokane defender Kelsey Oyler kicking it out of the penalty area.

Oyler spoke on what the team has improved on as the season has gone along.

"We're all communicating well and solving problems and we are able to change game plans mid-match, which is important," said Oyler.

Spokane midfielder Cat Rapp almost had her moment in the 82nd minute, firing a shot towards goal that deflected off the crossbar and out of play. Four minutes later, Zephyr FC defender Ginger Fontenot tried a shot inside the box that sailed over the goal.

Zephyr FC's draw puts them in sixth place with two matches left in the regular season. Spokane is one point behind the playoff line with 33 points, with fourth-place Dallas Trinity FC at 34.

Coach Lukic is excited about where her team is at entering the last two weeks of the regular season with a playoff spot in sight.

"We feel very excited about where we're at. At the end of the season, you want to be in matches that are meaningful and that is where we are, fighting for that last playoff spot," said Lukic.

Up next, Zephyr FC will host DC Power FC on May 9 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 7:30 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to this match and future Zephyr FC home matches, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 2, 2026

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