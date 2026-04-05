Zephyr FC's Late Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Dallas Trinity FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Dallas, TX - Spokane Zephyr FC lost 3-1 to Dallas Trinity FC on the road on Saturday, despite a late rally by Spokane that was fueled by an 88th minute goal by Cat Rapp.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic spoke on how the team can sharpen up its attack for the last part of the regular season.

"It comes down to being more clinical and composed in key moments. We're creating early chances, which is the hardest part, but now it's about sharpening that final action," said Lukic. "Whether that's the last pass, timing of runs, or the finish itself. As the playoff picture tightens, those small details become the difference, so our focus is on executing with more precision and confidence in the final third."

Dallas opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with midfielder Heather Stainbrook firing a shot inside the penalty area that deflected off of Spokane defender Kelsey Oyler and into the net to give Trinity FC a 1-0 lead.

Zephyr FC forward Lena Silano had a quality shot on goal in the 34th minute, finding an opening in transition and rocketing a long distanced shot outside the box that forced a diving save by Dallas keeper Tyler McCamey.

Forward Tori Zierenberg had a similar strike to Silano's minutes later, taking a shot right outside the box in the 37th minute that required another outstretched save by McCamey, who had three saves in the first half.

Trinity FC had a dream start to the second half, being rewarded a penalty kick in the 48th minute when defender Samar Guidry drew contact inside the penalty area to set up a PK, which defender Amber Wisner knocked in to increase Dalla's lead to 2-0.

Spokane midfielder Sophia Braun had a good look in the 72nd minute, launching a right-legged shot just outside the box that McCamey once again deflected to keep Zephyr FC scoreless.

Braun is excited for the opportunity to play the rest of the regular season home in Spokane.

"Being able to finish the regular season at home is a huge advantage for us. We're so excited to be back in front of our fans," said Braun. "Our travel hasn't been easy and getting to consistently play at home is something we're really looking forward to. We still have so much to play for and I am confident this group will continue fighting and believing until the very last minute."

Midfielder Cat Rapp gave Spokane life in the 88th minute, scoring a goal inside the box to bring Zephyr FC within one goal. Substitute defender Madelyn Desiano laid a perfect service into the box for Rapp, who connected for her first goal of the season.

Rapp spoke on what the team will focus on in training as they prepare for the final five matches of the regular season.

"As a team we will focus on our press and chance creation. Defending as a unit and transitioning to attack are key aspects of our game that have let us be successful," said Rapp. "As individuals, we can focus on the small details that make everything easier and more fluid for ourselves and the team as a whole."

Dallas Midfielder Jenny Danielsson prevented a Spokane comeback from gaining more steam, scoring an insurance goal in the 90th minute to put the lead to 3-1 and secure Trinity FC its first win in five matches.

Coach Lukic also spoke on the importance of finishing the regular season out at home.

"It's huge for us. Being at home gives us familiarity, energy, and the support of our fans, which can really push the group in important moments," said Lukic. "At this stage of the season, every point matters, and having five straight at home puts us in a strong position if we take care of our performances. It's an opportunity we're excited about, but we know it comes with the responsibility to deliver."

Following Saturday's loss, Zephyr FC will return home for a match against Sporting JAX on April 19 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to this match and future Zephyr FC home matches, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.