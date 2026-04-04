Shea Moyer Joins Fort Lauderdale United on Loan from Lexington SC

Published on April 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the arrival of midfielder Shea Moyer on loan from Lexington SC for the remainder of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Moyer, who has been with Lexington for both seasons in the league's history, becomes the first player to join Fort Lauderdale United on loan from a fellow Gainbridge Super League club.

"Shea brings valuable experience in our league and a strong leadership presence to our group," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She understands the demands of the competition and has consistently shown the ability to lead and produce. Her presence will elevate our midfield as we continue to push forward this season."

A creative midfielder capable of pulling the strings across the attack, Moyer adds another versatile presence to the Fort Lauderdale midfield. With the ability to score and create for others, Moyer brings a dynamic edge to the final third and will look to spark the attack down the stretch as the club pushes for a spot in the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs.

A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Moyer played her collegiate soccer at Penn State, where she made 43 appearances with 27 starts over three seasons in State College. Moyer delivered a standout sophomore campaign, starting all 25 matches while recording three goals and six assists, helping lead the Nittany Lions to the 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship. A knee injury cut her junior season short after just two matches, bringing her collegiate career to a close with 2,421 minutes, three goals and eight assists.

Following her collegiate career, Moyer turned professional and gained experience across Europe, with stints in Iceland (Þróttur; 2021, 2023), Israel (ASA Tel Aviv; 2021-22, 2023-24) and Türkiye (Ankara BB Fomget GSK; 2024) before joining Lexington SC for the inaugural USL Super League season. She quickly became a key piece for the club, serving as captain and earning 2024/25 All-League Second Team honors, the first and only player in Lexington's history to receive the post-season nomination. Moyer returned to Lexington for a second season and has made 20 appearances with three starts, logging 476 minutes while scoring three goals. The Pennsylvania native has also made her mark at the league level, ranking as one of just ten players in league history to have scored at least five goals and recorded at least five assists, also sitting 19th in games played (49).

Internationally, Moyer has been a consistent presence within the U.S. Women's National Team system at the youth level, attending 15 camps throughout her career. The midfielder represented the United States at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Ireland and has also featured at the U-14, U-15, U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels.

A veteran midfielder with a creative playstyle and extensive professional experience, Moyer brings leadership and attacking vision to the Fort Lauderdale squad as the club looks to extend its point streak through the remainder of the Gainbridge Super League season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 4, 2026

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