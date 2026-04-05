Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Spokane Zephyr FC, 3-1

Published on April 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (9-8-5, 32 points) defeated Spokane Zephyr FC (6-9-8, 26 points) 3-1 on Saturday evening at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 2,979 fans as the club's "Celebrating Our Abilities" match, presented by Scottish Rite for Children.

In the fourth and final regular season meeting between the sides, Dallas came out on the front foot. DTFC opened the scoring in the 15th minute when midfielder Heather Stainbrook's effort forced an own goal by Spokane. Dallas carried a 1-0 advantage into halftime.

DTFC maintained its attacking intensity after the break. Defender Samar Guidry drew a foul in the box, and Amber Wisner converted the ensuing penalty in the 48th minute. The team captain has now scored from the spot in back-to-back matches.

Spokane pulled one back in the 88th minute through defender Madelyn Desiano, but Dallas answered immediately. In stoppage time (90+1') midfielder Jenny Danielsson finished off a brilliant field-length ball from goalkeeper Tyler McCamey to seal the result for DTFC.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 3-2-3 in the spring portion of its schedule, and remains in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs). Dallas (9-8-5, 32 points) is only one point back of third-place Carolina Ascent FC (9-7-6, 33 points), and also six points ahead of fifth-place teams DC Power FC (6-8-8, 26 points) and Spokane Zephyr FC (6-9-8, 26 points).

DTFC has a record of 5-4-3 at home this season.

Dallas is now 3-1-0 against Spokane this season (4-1-1 all-time, dating back to 2024).

Defender Amber Wisner scored her third goal of the season (48'), matching her scoring total from the 2024/25 campaign.

Midfielder Jenny Danielsson notched her first goal of the season (90+1'), matching her goal total from the 2024/25 campaign.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had four saves, giving her 28 saves on the season across nine matches played. She also logged her first assist of the year in stoppage time.

Newly-acquired forward Jasmine Hamid made her club debut in the 67th minute; Hamid joined Dallas via transfer from Fort Lauderdale United FC on April 3.

16 players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

Dallas tallied 17 total shots five shots on target); Spokane had 13 total shots five shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (60.2% to SPK's 39.8%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC hits the road for a Sunday afternoon battle against Brooklyn FC (5-11-7, 22 points) on April 12 at 2:00 p.m. CT from Maimonides Park. The match can be found on KFAA/WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On Sealey Strawn starting and her effect on the offense...

"She offered a threat in behind, she's got the willingness to make those runs. She can also drop in and play, so we felt that would help break their line a little bit. Although she hasn't played in that role for me yet, and I think she's only had a few minutes there previously, we've seen enough in training over the last 10 or 11 weeks to know she's capable of playing anywhere across the front four positions. She was a constant threat."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On playing the 9 spot...

"I've had conversations with Nathan, and it's just about finding where I fit and finding my best position. I personally enjoy it because I get to play different positions at such a high level, and for my development, it's just another tool added to my kit and another position that I can feel confident playing in."

Defender Amber Wisner

On scoring penalty kicks in back-to-back matches...

"I think it's one of those things that, if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready, you know? For me, I quite literally practice penalties twice a week after training. It's just one of those things, it started when I was a kid. I had a full-sized goal in my backyard, and my dad would make me hit 10 penalties in the same spot before I could come in the house, so it's just something I've kind of grown up with and taken pride in."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 4, 2026

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