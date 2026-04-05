Brooklyn FC Unable to Break Through in 0-2 Road Loss at Sporting JAX

Published on April 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Jacksonville, FL - Brooklyn FC fell 0-2 on the road to Sporting JAX, conceding in each half despite a proactive start and sustained attacking pressure throughout the match.

Brooklyn created early momentum in the opening minutes, generating chances through midfielder Rylan Childers and forward Rebecca Cooke, including a dangerous look inside the box that forced a save.

However, Sporting JAX struck first in the 17th minute, as forward Paige Kenton finished from close range off midfielder Ashlyn Puerta assist to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Brooklyn responded in the second half with increased urgency, creating several key chances but unable to convert.

In the 54th minute, Childers rose in the box to meet a cross from midfielderJessica Garziano, but her header was saved centrally by Jacksonville goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks.

Brooklyn continued to push, with Garziano firing over the bar in the 68th minute after being set up by Cooke, followed by Cooke herself sending a right-footed effort high in the 74th minute.

Despite the pressure, Sporting JAX doubled their advantage in the 69th minute when midfielder Sophia Boman finished from the center of the box.

Brooklyn continued to push late, but could not find a breakthrough, ultimately falling 2-0 away from home.

SCORING SUMMARY

Sporting JAX - Paige Kenton (Ashlyn Puerta), 17'; Sophia Boman, 69'

Brooklyn FC - None

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC

Yellow Cards - Jennifer Cudjoe (48'), Jordan Thompson (82'), Kelsey Hill (90+3')

Sporting JAX

Yellow Cards - Julia Lester (56'), Meg Hughes (63')

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Kelsey Daugherty; Antoinette Williams, Samantha Kroeger, Kelsey Hill (C), Jordan Thompson; Jennifer Cudjoe (Ana Markovic 77'), Mylena Santos (Jessica Garziano 38'), Rylan Childers (Emma Loving 55'), Hope Breslin (Leah Scarpelli 55'), Catherine Zimmerman (Kristina Markovic 77'); Rebecca Cooke

Unused Substitutes: Nicolette Pasquarella, Sofia Lewis

Sporting JAX - Kaitlyn Parks; Phillpotts, Brown, Illig, Julia Lester (Kacey Smekrud 66'); Meg Hughes, Sophia Boman, Ashlyn Puerta (Abby Boyan 71'), Sophie Jones (C); Baylee DeSmit (Andrea Fernández 66'), Paige Kenton (Jade Pennock 87')

Unused Substitutes: Jamie Gerstenberg, Jessie Hunt, Katie Sullivan

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC WOMEN

Brooklyn FC returns home to host Dallas Trinity FC at Maimonides Park on Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 PM ET.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 4, 2026

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