Vote Now: Kelsey Daugherty Earns Save of the Month Nomination

Published on April 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women's goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty has been nominated for the Gainbridge Super League Save of the Month for March, with fans now able to vote to determine the winner.

Daugherty earned the nomination for a standout save against Spokane Zephyr FC, diving low to her left to turn away a driven shot from outside the box and keep Brooklyn level in the first half. The stop stands among four league-wide nominees for March Save of the Month honors.

The Save of the Month winner is determined by a fan vote conducted via the Gainbridge Super League's official social media channels. Fans can cast their vote by visiting the league's official X poll here or Instagram Stories.

Brooklyn FC Women take on Dallas Trinity FC at Maimonides Park on Sunday, April 12, at 3:00 PM ET. Tickets are available at SeatGeek, including a special $12.00 all-in ticket (taxes and fees included) aimed at filling the supporters section behind the goal.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 7, 2026

Vote Now: Kelsey Daugherty Earns Save of the Month Nomination - Brooklyn FC

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