Brooklyn FC Launches "Spread the Love" Initiative to Provide 10,000 Tickets to Underserved Brooklyn Communities

Published on April 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC today announced the launch of Spread the Love, a new initiative that will share the fun and excitement of attending a Brooklyn FC match to underserved members of the local community by facilitating the donation of tickets to nonprofit organizations, youth groups, and community programs across Brooklyn.

Through Spread the Love, fans and businesses can donate match tickets that are distributed through nonprofit partners, including Brooklyn Org and other local organizations. Donors also have the option to direct their tickets to a nonprofit or community organization of their choice. Brooklyn FC will match every donated ticket, doubling the impact and helping bring thousands of Brooklyn residents to matches throughout the season.

"Brooklyn is built on community, and we want our matches to reflect that," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn FC. "Spread the Love is about making sure that everyone in Brooklyn has the opportunity to experience the global game, the Brooklyn way, whether they can afford a ticket or not. This is Brooklyn supporting Brooklyn."

At the core of the program is a simple idea: $10 equals one fan in the stands. Through Spread the Love, Brooklyn FC aims to provide 10,000 tickets to the Brooklyn community, with donated tickets distributed through nonprofit organizations serving youth groups, schools, community programs, and families across the borough. The club will also highlight participating organizations and donors throughout the season.

"Access to sports and community events is incredibly meaningful for the organizations we work with across Brooklyn," said Liane Stegmaier, Chief of Staff at Brooklyn Org. "We're excited to partner with Brooklyn FC on the Spread the Love initiative to help bring more Brooklyn residents to matches and connect our community through the game."

Contributions range from individual ticket donations to larger community partnerships, with recognition opportunities that may include match tickets, warmup access, in-stadium recognition, pitch-side experiences, matchday activations, and presenting partner opportunities tied to the program.

Those interested in donating can visit https://www.brooklynfootballclub.com/tickets/spread-the-love/ to learn more.







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