Brooklyn FC Founding Player Samantha Rosette Announces Retirement

Published on April 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC today announced that defender Samantha Rosette will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

A founding member of BKFC's inaugural 2024/25 squad, Rosette played a pivotal role in establishing the club during its first two seasons. The team will honor her career and contributions at its final home match on Saturday, April 25.

A native of the Bronx, Rosette returned home to help build Brooklyn FC after spending much of her professional career abroad, with stops in Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and France.

"We can't thank Sam enough for everything she's brought to this club, both on and off the pitch, over the past two years," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of BKFC. "Her professionalism, leadership, and international experience have been invaluable, especially for our younger players. She's left a lasting mark on this team, and we wish her nothing but the best in her next chapter."

Coming into Saturday's fixture vs. Dallas Trinity FC, Rosette has appeared in 25 matches across her two seasons with Brooklyn FC, totaling 857 minutes played with 10 starts. From the back line, she has recorded 11 tackles won, 19 clearances, 10 interceptions, and two blocks, while also completing 197 passes. She also contributed one goal this season and has been a steady presence in the squad throughout the club's first two campaigns.

Before her time at Brooklyn FC, Rosette built a global professional career following her collegiate years at the University of Virginia and Villanova. She began her pro journey with NJ/NY Gotham FC's reserve side before gaining international experience across Europe and Asia, including stints with BIIK Kazygurt, FC Gintra, and RC Strasbourg Alsace, competing in domestic leagues and UEFA Women's Champions League play along the way.

"Being a part of Brooklyn FC from the beginning and helping to build a legacy of women's football here in NYC, my home, has been such a gift and something I dreamt of as a little girl," said Rosette. "On top of that, serving as a captain and getting to lead this team for the last two years has been the greatest honor and an experience I will treasure for the rest of my life. I am so lucky to have had the chance to finish my career at home, in front of my family, friends, and community. I know how rare and special this is, and I'm so grateful to have gotten to experience this."

Throughout the entirety of her professional career across all competitions, Rosette has tallied a total of 71 pro matches played, 21 goals scored, and 18 assists. She has participated in two UEFA Champions League campaigns with both BIIK and Gintra, won the Lithuanian A Lyga and Baltic Cup with Gintra, won the French 2nd Division and achieved promotion to D1 Arkema with RCSA, and participated in two Gainbridge Super League campaigns with Brooklyn FC.

"Samantha Rosette is the example of a captain every team should have," said BKFC Women's Head Coach Tomás Tengarrinha. "Her commitment to the team, her work ethic, her heart, and the way she fights for the group are some of the characteristics that I truly admire. It has been an honour to work side by side with her as captain, knowing the fundamental contribution she has given the team, not only this year but also in Brooklyn FC's debut season."

Beyond what she provided to BKFC, in her spare time, Rosette has co-founded The Players Network (TPN). The organization was created by and for players to provide community and tap into their collective power to help advocate for themselves and advance their careers.

Following this final home match of the season, BKFC Women end their season on the road, facing off against Sporting Jax on May 3rd at 5 pm ET, Lexington SC on May 10th at 2 pm ET, and Spokane Zephyr FC on May 16th at 4:00 pm ET. All matches are available to watch on Peacock. Tickets to Brooklyn FC Women's final regular-season home match are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.