May 16 Brooklyn FC Women's Match at Spokane Zephyr FC Moved to 4:00 p.m. ET
Published on April 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women today announced that its away match on Saturday, May 16, at Spokane Zephyr FC has been rescheduled from 10:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.
The match marks the final regular-season fixture of Brooklyn FC's 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign. Ticketing information and matchday details are available through the host club.
Next Up
Brooklyn FC is coming fresh off a bye week for a home contest against Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET for its final home match of the season. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 23, 2026
- Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host Gainbridge Goalkeeper Clinic at Training Facility on April 26 - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Brooklyn FC Founding Player Samantha Rosette Announces Retirement - Brooklyn FC
- May 16 Brooklyn FC Women's Match at Spokane Zephyr FC Moved to 4:00 p.m. ET - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington Sporting Club, Railbird Festival Partner for Railbird Fest Night on May 8 - Lexington Sporting Club
- DC Power FC Shuts out Fort Lauderdale, 4-0 - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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