May 16 Brooklyn FC Women's Match at Spokane Zephyr FC Moved to 4:00 p.m. ET

Published on April 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women today announced that its away match on Saturday, May 16, at Spokane Zephyr FC has been rescheduled from 10:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The match marks the final regular-season fixture of Brooklyn FC's 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign. Ticketing information and matchday details are available through the host club.

Next Up

Brooklyn FC is coming fresh off a bye week for a home contest against Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET for its final home match of the season. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 23, 2026

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