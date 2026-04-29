Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Sporting JAX: Sunday, 5PM

Published on April 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC Women travel to Florida this weekend for a decisive matchup against league leaders Sporting JAX on Sunday, May 3 at 5:00 PM ET at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville.

Sporting JAX enters the contest atop the league table with 47 points and an explosive attack averaging two goals per match.

Their offensive strength is highlighted by a trio of top scorers dominating the league leaderboard: 19-year-old midfielder Ashlyn Puerta (12 goals), forward Paige Kenton (10 goals), and Baylee DeSmit (9 goals).

In addition to their scoring prowess, Sporting JAX also leads the league in playmaking, with Puerta, Kenton, and midfielder Meg Hughes tied for the top spot in assists.

Brooklyn FC will look to counter with its own creative force in midfield. Sam Kroeger has been one of the league's premier playmakers, currently tied for first in assists alongside three Sporting JAX players. Kroeger has created 27 chances this season, consistently driving Brooklyn's attacking opportunities.

Sunday's match represents a pivotal moment in Brooklyn's season, as the team continues its push for a playoff position. Securing points on the road will be essential to keeping those hopes alive.

The squad has shown resilience against top competition, going unbeaten in its last two matches against strong Dallas Trinity side with one win and one draw. Brooklyn FC Women will look to channel that same determination and intensity as they take on the league's top team in a high-stakes clash.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 29, 2026

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