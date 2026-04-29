Lexington SC, Gainbridge Offering All Fans Complimentary Tickets to Women's Regular Season Finale

Published on April 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is offering all fans a complimentary ticket to the LSC women's regular season finale May 16, courtesy of Gainbridge.

The Lexington SC women have already clinched the first playoff berth in club history and are battling for home-field advantage through the final weeks of the regular season. Now, thanks to Gainbridge, every fan can play a role in the push for free.

Gainbridge donated the tickets as part of Fan Appreciation Night, an evening dedicated to the people and city who have supported LSC throughout the season.

To claim a ticket, fans must redeem through SeatGeek and present their tickets at the Lexington SC Stadium gate, per usual. All May 16 tickets will be general admission.

All of Lexington is encouraged to show up and show out May 16, cheer on the squad and usher in the first playoff run for the Gals in Green.

For any additional questions regarding tickets to the match, email tickets@lexsporting.com or call 859-201-3932.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 29, 2026

Lexington SC, Gainbridge Offering All Fans Complimentary Tickets to Women's Regular Season Finale - Lexington Sporting Club

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