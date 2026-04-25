Lexington Beats Sporting JAX, Moves Within One Point Of First Place

Published on April 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday afternoon's match between the second-place Lexington SC women and first-place Sporting JAX had massive implications in the standings. Lexington won the battle, 2-1, and now finds itself only one point out of the league's top spot and Players' Shield position.

The match immediately lived up to its billing with all three goals coming in the first 35 minutes of play.

Addie McCain opened the scoring to net her first goal since Dec. 6, 2025. Taylor Aylmer dotted a perfect cross across the box to an outstretched McCain at the back post, and the midfielder guided the ball past the keeper for her eighth goal of the season.

Lexington was called for a penalty in the 31' minute and Sporting JAX's leading scorer, Ashlyn Puerta, converted the opportunity to even things.

The lead did not last long, however, as McKenzie Weinert's eighth goal of the campaign recaptured the lead for LSC.

A gorgeous backheel flick from Catherine Barry laid the ball perfectly in Weinert's path. She then found an inch of space while surrounded by three defenders and buried her attempt.

Lexington converted to a defensive shape in the second half to preserve the lead and see out the 2-1 victory.

With the result, LSC moved to 12W-3L-10D on the season and is now 5W-1L-0D in its last six outings.

With only three matches remaining in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League regular season, the Gals in Green are closing in on securing home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

GOALS

LEX: 19' Addie McCain (assist: Taylor Aylmer)

JAX: 31' Ashlyn Puerta (P)

LEX: 35' McKenzie Weinert (assist: Catherine Barry)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown (90+1' Cassie Rohan), Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (79' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (84' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith, Addie McCain (78' Nicole Vernis), Catherine Barry (79' Hannah White)

JAX: Kaitlyn Parks, Grace Philpotts, Georgia Brown, Maggie Illig, Meg Hughes, Ashlyn Puerta, Sophie Jones (79' Parker Roberts), Sophia Boman, Kacey Smekrud (63' Abby Boyan), Baylee DeSmit, Paige Kenton (79' Jessica Hunt)

UP NEXT

Lexington's final road match of the season will play out in Washington as the club takes on Spokane Zephyr FC Saturday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET. LSC's final two matches of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season will be played at home. Lexington Sporting Club Postmatch Quote Sheet

Lexington SC at Sporting JAX April 25, 2026

KOSUKE KIMURA - HEAD COACH

On what today's result says about LSC:

"First of all, this was an organizational win. I want to thank everyone from the owners, to the front office, staff and all my coaches -- Nate, Taylor, Sean, Chris, Seth -- I couldn't do it without them. And then the players --

I can't ask anything more of them. The way they fight, the way they compete. Jacksonville is a good team, but we came out and scored two goals right away, just like we practiced in training. I told the players we need to respect the opponent but play with our identity. When we needed to defend in the second half, it was n't a problem. It was an unbelievable win."

On Addie McCain breaking a four-month goalless stretch:

"She's one of the best players I've seen in this league. I told her to stop thinking too much -- I trust her and believe in her to play freely. The way she sees the game and sees the pass is second to none. When she scores or assists, we usually win. Everyone on the team loves her and believes in her. I was so happy for her today. Now, if she keeps it going, it will help us even more."

ADDIE MCCAIN -- MIDFIELDER

On today's statement win:

"It definitely was a big win. I think it shows we're here to compete for that top spot. JAX has obviously been a great team all year, but we believe in us and how we like to play. I think we've hit our stride at the right time headed into the playoffs. It's definitely another step in the right direction for us."

DARYA RAJAEE -- MIDFIELDER

On the club's performance today:

"It's a big result for us, especially coming on the road against a top team. I think it shows the belief within this team and the foundation our coaches have built. We trust the system, we trust each other and we hold ourselves to a high standard every day. We will continue to fight for the fans and the club, and we won't stop until we bring back a championship to Lexington."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.