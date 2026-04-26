Aguilera Buries Late Penalty, Carolina Steals All Three Points against Tampa Bay

Published on April 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Jill Aguilera buried a penalty kick deep in second half stoppage time to grab all three points, as Carolina Ascent pushed their winning streak to four matches over Tampa Bay Sun Saturday.

The victory moves Carolina even closer to first-place Sporting Jax, who fell to second-place Lexington SC Saturday afternoon. The Ascent's win officially eliminated Tampa Bay Sun from the playoffs.

The first frame was fairly even between the two sides, with Carolina holding a 54.6% of possession at half's end.

Sydney Martinez, seeking for her 11th shutout in her Super League career, made a few critical saves in the first stanza. The goalkeeper denied Taylor Chism in the 30th minute before stopping Victoria Haugen's try in stoppage time after a Carolina counter.

Shots charted 3-2 to Carolina at halftime, but the match remained scoreless.

Jill Aguilera challenged Tampa goalkeeper Liz Beardsley early in the first half. Audrey Coleman laid it off to the Carolina outside back and her thunderous strike was denied by Beardsley, reacting well to the moving ball.

Once again, Carolina came up with the goods late. Off a set piece, Aguilera whipped in a marvelous ball to the back post. There to head it home was Butler, perfectly timed for her first goal of the season.

However, Tampa had a say immediately after. Shea Connors volleyed in a Jillian Shimkin cross moments following Butler's goal to equalize.

As time dwindled in stoppage time, Emily Morris played Mackenzie George over the top. George and Beardsley met at the edge of the area, with Beardsley cleaning out the forward and giving Aguilera an opportunity at the spot on the last kick of the match.

For the second consecutive match in Tampa, Aguilera made zero mistake, placing it into the top corner in the 96th minute to give the Ascent all three points to push the winning streak to four and unbeaten streak to nine.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 25, 2026

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