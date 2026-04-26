Dallas Trinity FC Draws Brooklyn FC, 1-1

Published on April 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-6, 33 points) and Brooklyn FC (6-11-8, 26 points) played to an exhilarating 1-1 draw on Saturday evening from a rainy Maimonides Park. The road point gives Dallas sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot, with just three regular season matches remaining.

In the fourth and final regular season meeting between the sides, the opening half was packed with action, as Dallas and Brooklyn combined for six shots on target. DTFC goalkeeper Tyler McCamey anchored the effort with four first half saves.

The intensity surged after the break, and despite a late setback, Dallas delivered when it mattered most. Brooklyn struck first in the 79th minute through midfielder Ryan Childers, but Dallas refused to back down. Maintaining relentless pressure, the breakthrough came right before stoppage time as midfielder Camryn Lancaster buried a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer, earning a crucial result, with striker Allie Thornton providing the assist.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 3-5-4 in the spring portion of its schedule and 4-5-3 on the road this season.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC maintains playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs). Dallas (9-10-6, 33 points) is one point ahead (and even in matches played) of fifth-place DC Power FC (8-9-8, 32 points). Dallas plays at DC on Friday, May 1.

Dallas is now 1-1-2 against Brooklyn FC this season and 3-3-2 all-time, dating back to 2024.

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield, TX native and TCU alum) scored her third goal of the season (90') across 23 matches played; she had two goals during her 2024/25 campaign in 13 matches.

Forward Allie Thornton (Arlington, TX native and SMU alum) tallied her second assist of the season (90') across 23 matches played; she had three assists during her 2024/25 campaign in 27 matches.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had five saves, giving her 36 saves on the season, across 12 matches played (one clean sheet).

16 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

Dallas tallied eight total shots (three shots on target); Brooklyn had 16 total shots (six shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (55.2% to BKN's 44.8%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC remains on the road as they head up to the Nation's Capital for a clash with DC Power FC (8-9-8, 32 points) on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. CT from Audi Field. The match, with major playoff picture implications, will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On securing an important point on the road...

"I'm so proud of the group. We've been struggling in regards to results recently and they could've easily caved in when we were down 1-0. Instead, they decided to fight for it and push and we could've won the game at the end."

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster

On her equalizing goal...

"Allie had a great first touch and I just tried to get into the box as fast as I could. She played a perfect ball to me and I just slotted it home. We played with a lot of grit and energy tonight and I'm proud of our team."

Forward Allie Thornton

On providing a boost off the bench...

"At this point in the season, it definitely takes everyone. It takes the players on the field, the players on the bench, every single player to get those results at the end of the season. I think it's important to accept your role and be the spark that the team needs."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 25, 2026

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