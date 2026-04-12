Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Brooklyn FC, 3-0

Published on April 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







BROOKLYN - Dallas Trinity FC (9-9-5, 32 points) came up short versus Brooklyn FC (6-11-7, 25 points) 3-0 on Sunday afternoon from Maimonides Park.

In the third regular season meeting between the sides, the first half unfolded as a tightly contested, low-chance affair. That changed just before the break, when Brooklyn defender Kelsey Hill broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, sending Dallas into halftime trailing 1-0.

Brooklyn carried its momentum into the second half, with forward Rebecca Cooke doubling the advantage in the 57th minute to put DTFC in a 2-0 deficit.

Brooklyn was reduced to 10 players following a 69th-minute red card, giving Dallas a late spark. DTFC put its first shot on target in the 76th minute, with midfielder Lexi Missimo testing the goalkeeper. However, Cooke struck again in the 85th minute to seal a 3-0 result for Brooklyn.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 3-3-3 in the spring portion of its schedule and remains in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture, sitting in fourth place.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs). Dallas (9-9-5, 32 points) is seven points back of third-place Carolina Ascent FC (11-7-6, 39 points) and three points ahead of fifth-place DC Power FC (7-9-8, 29 points).

DTFC has a record of 4-5-2 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 1-1-1 against Brooklyn this season (3-3-1 all-time, dating back to 2024); the two sides face off for a fourth and final time on Saturday, April 25 from BKN.

Defender Sydney Cheesman made her first professional start against BKN, logging 68 minutes.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey secured one save, giving her 29 saves on the season across 10 matches played (one clean sheet).

15 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

Dallas tallied seven total shots (one shot on target); Brooklyn had 12 total shots (five shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (58.4% to BKN's 41.6%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC returns to the Cotton Bowl next weekend to face third-place Carolina Ascent FC (11-7-6, 39 points) on Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 p.m. CT; the match will feature "Boots' Rodeo", presented by UT Southwestern. The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the result...

"We're still a ways off being anywhere near the team that I want us to be. Obviously we've added players and are playing players out of position based on a couple of injuries here or there. It's a work in progress, I knew this was going to be difficult, but that doesn't make the end result any easier."

Forward Bethany Bos

On moving forward...

"We'll definitely look at what worked and what didn't work. A lot of it didn't work in terms of gameplan, whether that was on our execution or just what we were doing in general. I think that it'll be good to have fresh film and we'll hopefully know where to make adjustments and play the type of football we want to play."

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey

On the team's mindset...

"Nathan always talks about games being good opportunities. Obviously this isn't the result we wanted but I think it's an opportunity to watch the film, see what worked, go back and workshop it. Everyone's going to be excited to be back here in two weeks, have another go, and try to get a different outcome."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 12, 2026

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