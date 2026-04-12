Martinez, Aguilera, Tapia to Rejoin Puerto Rico for Mexico Clash

Published on April 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Puerto Rico Women's National Team has called up Carolina Ascent FC defender Jill Aguilera, goalkeeper Sydney Martinez and forward Maria Tapia for a crucial final CONCACAF qualifying match against Mexico on April 18.

The matchup pits the top two teams in Group A against each other, with both sides winning all three of their matches in the group stage. Mexico currently leads the group on goal differential, sitting four goals ahead of Puerto Rico. The group winner will advance to the CONCACAF W Championship in November.

All three Carolina Ascent players have featured prominently throughout qualifying. Aguilera has been one of the standout performers in the competition, scoring nine goals in three matches to rank among the tournament's top scorers.

Martinez made her first appearance of the qualifying campaign against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, recording a save and a clean sheet.

Tapia returns to the squad after netting her first international goal in Puerto Rico's most recent match. The young forward has tallied one goal and two assists in two appearances during the qualifying stage.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 12, 2026

Martinez, Aguilera, Tapia to Rejoin Puerto Rico for Mexico Clash - Carolina Ascent FC

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