Morris' First Pro Goal Fires Carolina Past Lexington, 1-0

Published on April 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Emily Morris fired in her first professional goal as Carolina Ascent knocked off Lexington SC 1-0 in a potential playoff preview.

The first-year pro rocketed in the game-winner in the 72nd minute to propel the hosts to their seventh game unbeaten and denying Lexington from clinching the playoffs. Sydney Martinez made five stops in goal for her fifth clean sheet of the season.

The first shot of the match didn't arrive until the 17th minute, when Lexington's Sarah Griffith unleashed an effort from 25 yards that forced Martinez into a full-stretch, fingertip save.

Lexington controlled the early tempo, holding 68% possession through the opening 25 minutes. Despite the imbalance, Carolina remained dangerous on the counter, consistently looking to spring Mackenzie George in behind with balls over the top.

With 13 combined goals entering the match, Lexington's McKenzie Weinert and Addie McCain each threatened in quick succession. Weinert cut inside onto her right foot and curled an effort just wide of the post, before McCain found space in the box moments later, drawing a sharp reaction from Martinez, who tipped her shot over the bar.

After absorbing sustained pressure, Carolina earned a penalty just before halftime. In the 44th minute, Tyler Lussi's cross struck the outstretched arm of Ally Brown inside the area. Seeking a fourth straight successful conversion in four games, Mia Corbin stepped up, but Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman came up big, diving low to her left to keep the match scoreless.

Carolina broke the deadlock in stunning style in the 72nd minute. After chaos in the penalty area, Shea Groom laid the ball off to Morris. The young midfielder took a touch and scored an audacious first professional goal, firing into the top corner from 30 yards to send American Legion Memorial Stadium into a frenzy.

Lexington came hunting for the equalizer. In the 85th minunte, McCain found more space in the box and set up leading goal scorer Cat Berry just on the edge of the area. However, the striker couldn't keep it down, finding the roof of the net.

It was all-out attack from the visitors late. Carolina defended fantastically as a unit, closing down space quickly. The victory brings Carolina to seven games unbeaten and now within a point of Lexington for second place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"Our performance was steal-y and resilient. We had to be patient. We knew that we didn't want to concede the middle of the field to Lexington. We wanted to be a little bit better in transition, but all-in-all, we got the goal and we got the shutout and we move on."

Poole on his relationship with Morris:

"Emily has had a really impactful first season as a pro. I've known have her through her youth career, and I think it's cool that I get to coach these kids I've known about. Mo's come in and done great. She has had runs in the team and has had to be patient. She deserves all the parts on the celebrations she's going to get tonight because honestly, that was a screamer."

Emily Morris on her first professional goal:

"Shea was in the box and the edge of the box was pretty clogged, so I just stayed at the top of the 18. I blacked out. My parents were here, my niece was here, so I think to do it in front of them meant a lot."

Shea Groom on coming into the league and the competitiveness of the team:

"From the very first day, this group is a winning team and you can feel it. You can tell, there's no egos, we show up to training and battle time and time again, and it's competitive. I'm not sure I've actually been in such a competitive environment where it's like uncomfy becuase you've got to hold it down every week and earn your spot. I've loved it."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 11, 2026

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