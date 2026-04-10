Carolina Ascent Inks Partnership with Truly and Angry Orchard

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC is proud to announce a new partnership with Boston Beer Corporation, naming Truly Hard Seltzer as the club's Official Hard Seltzer and Angry Orchard Hard Cider as the club's Official Hard Cider. The collaboration aligns two nationally recognized beverage brands with one of the fastest-growing clubs in the Gainbridge Super League, enhancing the matchday experience for fans across the Queen City.

"We're excited to partner with Boston Beer Corporation and two standout brands in Truly and Angry Orchard," said Carolina Ascent Chief Communications Officer Jan Ivey. "This collaboration allows us to connect with fans in a more dynamic way, bringing together matchday energy and brands our supporters already know and love. It's another step in strengthening our presence in Charlotte and enhancing the overall fan experience at our matches."

As part of the agreement, a dedicated "one-stop shop" beverage tent showcasing both Truly and Angry Orchard will be featured inside the Beach Club at every Carolina Ascent home match. The activation will serve as a centerpiece for supporters taking part in the club's popular Drinks on the Pitch promotion, offering a convenient and vibrant gathering space to enjoy the matchday atmosphere. The partnership will also extend beyond American Legion Memorial Stadium, as Truly and Angry Orchard are set to host a branded bar takeover for a Carolina Ascent away match later this season-providing fans another opportunity to connect with the club in a social setting. Additional details, including date and location, will be announced in the coming weeks.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

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