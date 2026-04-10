DC Power FC Faces Tampa Bay Sun FC on the Road on Saturday

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (6-9-8, 26 PTS) ends its two-game road trip with back-to-back matches in Florida on Saturday, April 11 against Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-9-9, 21 PTS). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. at Suncoast Credit Union Field.

DC Power FC's next home match at Audi Field is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 against Fort Lauderdale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. and tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

With the end of the season approaching, DC Power FC looks to get back on track and claim three points, starting this Saturday in Tampa Bay, as it looks to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot.

Following the club's third straight loss on Monday, April 6 against Fort Lauderdale United FC, D.C. looks to put the match result behind them, using it as an opportunity to learn from miscues and regroup ahead of the remainder of the season.

"I'm not going to give up, and I hope they don't give up and that the fight comes out," head coach Namazi said. "We've got two games now, Tampa Bay away and Fort Lauderdale at home. Two winnable games against teams that are below us in the standings and then we have Dallas at home which is the team we're trying to catch for the last playoff spot. Things can change in our favor in a hurry if we take care of business."

Scouting Tampa Bay Sun FC

DC Power FC is 0-4-2 all-time against Tampa Bay Sun FC, 0-1-1 this season. Led by Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. Tampa Bay looks to claim a win at home following its most recent 1-2 home loss to Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, April 5.

"They're a hard-working team," Namazi said. "Where they lack quality, I feel they make it up with grit, aggressiveness and tough play which we didn't match when we played Tampa and got beat. That's got to be there for us."

The last time DC Power FC faced Tampa Bay Sun FC on Thursday, March 26, D.C. fell to Tampa Bay 0-2 at Audi Field. In the previous match between the two sides on Saturday, February 14 at Suncoast Credit Union Field, both clubs came away with one point after defender Claire Constant scored the equalizer at the 63rd minute, marking her first DC Power FC goal. D.C. looks to get back in the winning column on Saturday and claim its first-ever three points against Tampa's side.

DC Power FC's match against Tampa Bay Sun FC will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"We have to bring it physically," Namazi said. "We need to be mentally tough, keep ourselves in the game, take our chances when they come to us and hopefully get the win."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

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