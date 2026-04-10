Win over Carolina Ascent FC Saturday Clinches Playoff Spot for LSC Women

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







CHARLOTTE - History is ripe for the making Saturday night when the Lexington SC women travel to Charlotte to take on Carolina Ascent FC, and ripe in more ways than one.

With a win, the squad will clinch the first playoff berth in club history.

"We're in a spot where we can control our own destiny, and that's really exciting," captain Taylor Aylmer told Lexington media Thursday. "We're in a really good place, to be honest. We faced a bit of adversity earlier in the season, and that's only helped us now that we're in this position."

Additionally, forward Catherine Barry is only one goal shy of the Gainbridge Super League single-season scoring record. Dallas Trinity FC's Allie Thornton set the mark last season with 13 goals.

Barry currently leads the league's Golden Boot race with 12 goals.

Last time out, Tati Fung made her return after missing four matches due to injury. She promptly recorded her fifth assist of the campaign, tying Maddy Perez, Shea Moyer and Madi Parsons for the most in club history.

Fung is one of only six players in the Gainbridge Super League with five or more assists this season.

LSC will be without Emina Ekić Saturday. The midfielder was called up to the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team earlier this week for the second time since the start of March. On the international stage, Ekić has recorded four goals and 10 assists in 18 caps.

Lexington sports history awaits - be watching when it happens.

Kickoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING CAROLINA

With so much to play for this weekend, it is only fitting LSC matches up against a quality opponent in doing so.

Carolina Ascent FC enters play unbeaten in its last six matches, posting a 4W-0L-2D record in that span with four clean sheets.

Overall, the Ascent sits in third place in the Gainbridge Super League standings, four points clear of the playoff line established by Dallas.

Maddie Mercado and Rylee Baisden lead the side with five goals on the season. Mia Corbin has also been hot lately, scoring twice and tallying an assist over the club's last three matches.

Audrey Coleman's five assists lead the way, and goalkeeper Sydney Martinez has posted a 76.9% save percentage and four clean sheets in seven appearances.

STAT OF THE MATCH

It is the easiest stat of the match this season - Lexington needs to pick up two points this weekend to secure a playoff spot, and a win Saturday would do so. A draw or loss means the Gals in Green will be waiting at least one more week to clinch.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

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