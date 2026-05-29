Lexington to Host Carolina Ascent FC in the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final

Published on May 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Every athlete dreams of that pinnacle moment when they are standing on stage, trophy overhead, with confetti in their team's colors raining down from the rafters. Lexington Sporting Club is one result away from making it real, in front of thousands, on home turf.

The Gals in Green will host Carolina Ascent FC in the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final Saturday evening. One match. One trophy. Everything on the line.

The ultimate prize, fittingly, will be fought over by the two hottest clubs in the league.

Lexington enters the Final 8W-1L-1D over its last 10 matches while conceding just three times. Meanwhile, Carolina is undefeated in its last 12 and are winners of seven straight.

They say defense wins championships, and these two clubs have built the best backlines in the Gainbridge Super League. Lexington has only conceded 24 times all season, the best mark in the league. Gainbridge Golden Glove winner Kat Asman's 12 clean sheets also rank first among all goalkeepers.

On the other side, the Ascent has allowed the second-fewest goals all season with 27.

While defense might win championships, goals win matches, and that is where LSC differentiates itself.

LSC has found the back of the net 52 times this season, the second-most in the league, and have put up three or more goals on seven occasions. Carolina's attack has mustered 40 goals, twice reaching the three-goal threshold.

Both clubs know each other well, having matched up in three tight battles already this season. The two met for a 1-1 draw before Lexington won the second meeting, 2-1. Carolina ultimately evened up the season series later in the year with a 1-0 win.

All three of Lexington's leading goalscorers - Catherine Barry, McKenzie Weinert and Addie McCain - have scored against Carolina this season. They know what it takes to break down the Ascent defense, and on Saturday, they will look to do it one more time when it matters most.

The Gainbridge Super League Final kicks off from Lexington SC Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING CAROLINA

The defensive-driven Carolina Ascent FC finished the Gainbridge Super League regular season as the No. 3 seed, led by former United States Women's National Team goalkeepers coach Philip Poole. In the semifinal round, the group knocked off Sporting Club Jacksonville, 1-0, courtesy of a stout performance by the backline and a 6' minute goal from McKenzie George.

Rylee Baisden leads the squad with five goals, while Audrey Coleman and Jill Aguilera have served as the club's primary creators. The two have combined for eight assists and 84 chances created this season.

Goalkeeper Sydney Martínez made seven saves at Sporting JAX last weekend, bringing her total up to 46 on the campaign. She has posted an 85.2% save percentage in 13 matches, saving 46 of 54 shots faced.

AWARDS SEASON

Earlier this week, Lexington received a number of individual player awards.

Catherine Barry, Taylor Aylmer and Allison Pantuso received the first Gainbridge Super League First Team All-League awards of their careers. Addie McCain was also named Second Team All-League, the second All-League award of her career.

Allison Pantuso was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week, and Barry and Asman secured the league's Golden Boot and Gainbridge Golden Glove awards.

$1.50 BEER NIGHT

Lexington SC has named the Gainbridge Super League Final a $1.50 Beer Night. Fans can enjoy 16-ounce cans of Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50 and Modelo for $2.00. Additionally, West Sixth Brewing will be on site offering $4 specials.

RALLY TOWELS

The first 3,500 fans in attendance will receive a Gainbridge Super League Final rally towel.

POSTMATCH DRONE SHOW

Following the match and trophy presentation is a drone show above Lexington SC Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 29, 2026

Lexington to Host Carolina Ascent FC in the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final - Lexington Sporting Club

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