Carolina Ascent Takes on Lexington SC for Super League Title

Published on May 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - For the first time, Carolina Ascent will battle for the Gainbridge Super League championship, heading to Kentucky to take on Lexington SC Saturday night. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 7:00 PM

Who: Lexington SC

Where: Lexington SC Stadium (Lexington, KY)

Watch: Peacock

CHAMPIONSHIP WATCH PARTY

Saturday, May 30 | 7:00 PM

Charlotte Beer Garden

1300 S Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28203

United States

How We Got Here

Carolina Ascent defeated Sporting JAX in their road semifinal Sunday evening 1-0. Mackenzie George scored in the sixth minute and the Ascent's defense held up for the remaining 84 minutes to reach the club's first final.

The top-seeded Lexington took down Dallas Trinity in their semifinal Saturday to reach their first title game. The Players' Shield winners got goals from Sarah Griffith and Cat Berry in the 2-0 win.

The Longest Unbeaten Run in Club History

With their semifinal victory in Jacksonville, Carolina Ascent moved their unbeaten streak to 12 - a new club record. The 12-game run includes a current seven-game winning streak and eight clean sheets. Lexington holds the longest regular season unbeaten streak in league history, going 17 games unbeaten from the end of last season into the current campaign.

Head-To-Head

Carolina Ascent and Lexington have squared off seven times in their brief history, with Carolina winning three of the matchups and drawing three.

This Season

October 10: Hot to begin the campaign, Lexington hosted Carolina in October. After a scoreless first 72 minutes, Audrey Coleman opened the scoring for Carolina. On the final kick of the game, Lexington's Addie McCain equalized for the hosts to split the points.

February 7: On a cold day in Charlotte with remains of snow still pushed against the sidewalls, Carolina jumped out to a first-half lead thanks to Riley Parker. Quick to answer, Alyssa Bourgeois equalized eight minutes after for Lexington and McKenzie Weinert scored the winner in the 52nd minute for Lexington's first-ever win over Carolina.

April 11: A goalless affair for much of the match, it was a moment of brilliance that propelled Carolina to a sixth win in seven games. Just off the bench, Emily Morris fired in from 25 yards for her first professional goal as the Ascent knocked off Lexington 1-0 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

All-League All Over

There will be All-League talent everywhere on the pitch Saturday night. Between the two teams, seven players earned All-League honors. Jill Aguilera, Sydney Studer, and George all earned recognition for the Ascent while Allison Pantuso, Taylor Aylmer, Cat Berry, and Addie McCain were honored by the league this past week for Lexington.

PREVIEW: Carolina Ascent Takes On Lexington SC For Super League Title

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