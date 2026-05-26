Aguilera, Studer Earn All-League First Team Honors

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent defenders Jill Aguilera and Sydney Studer have been named to the All-League First Team.

Representatives on the First Team in 2025, the two defenders backed up their strong inaugural season with an equally strong second season in Carolina.

BACK-TO-BACK STELLAR SEASONS FROM THE CAPTAIN

There was little doubt Aguilera would once again earn First Team recognition following another dominant regular season. The reigning Defender of the Year and Playmaker of the Year continued to impact matches on both ends of the pitch, recording four goals and three assists after posting seven assists during her breakout 2024/25 campaign.

Aguilera, alongside Jenna Butler, led the club in both minutes played (2,430) and starts (27), missing just one match while away on international duty with Puerto Rico.

"Jill has been an impact player for us since the day she walked through the door two years ago," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She's a true professional, a great teammate, and someone who brings so much to the locker room. Coming off the season she had last year - winning Defender of the Year and Playmaker of the Year - to be able to replicate that kind of form this year with goals, assists, and leadership really speaks volumes about Jill and who she is as a player and person."

In addition to her club success, Aguilera captained the Puerto Rico Women's National Team during multiple international windows and delivered several standout performances during CONCACAF W Championship qualifying.

SYDNEY STUDER EARNS SECOND CONSECUTIVE FIRST TEAM HONOR

A cornerstone of Carolina's defense throughout the past two seasons, Studer once again played a key role in the Ascent's success during the 2025/26 campaign. The center back elevated her impact offensively this season, scoring three goals during the second half of the year while helping turn Carolina into one of the league's most dangerous teams on set pieces.

Studer also anchored a defensive unit that recorded five consecutive clean sheets in February, helping spark the club's lengthy unbeaten run to close the regular season. Her aerial duels won still leads the side, while Studer ranks second in all other major defensive metrics such as blocks, clearances, and duels won.

Despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury late in the campaign, Studer's consistency and ability to add offensively earned her a second straight selection to the All-League First Team.

"Sydney had a great season last year, and she's built on that this season," said Poole. "I think the biggest difference is her consistency. She's become even more reliable defensively, while also adding goals to her game, which has really helped set her apart. Sydney absolutely deserves the honor."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

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