Kelli Van Treeck Earns All-League Second Team Honors

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that Fort Lauderdale United FC midfielder Kelli Van Treeck was named to the 2025/26 All-League Second Team. Van Treeck, who appeared in all 28 matches during her rookie campaign, becomes the fourth player in club history to earn All-League honors and served as a key engine in Fort Lauderdale's midfield throughout the season.

Van Treeck arrived in South Florida after taking a year away from the game following a dominant collegiate career that began at Penn State and concluded with three standout seasons at Lipscomb. The midfielder made an immediate impact for Fort Lauderdale, appearing in all 28 matches while making 25 starts and logging 2,187 minutes on the pitch. One of the league's most well-rounded midfielders, Van Treeck led all midfielders in duels won (175) and ranked second in tackles won (48). She was also one of just seven midfielders in the league to record at least four goals and two assists during the season, highlighting her all-around impact on both sides of the pitch. Additionally, she totaled 22 key passes and 21 interceptions, both ranking second on the team, while her goal and assist totals also finished second on the squad. Among the club record books, her duel and tackle totals each ranked second in club single-season history, concluding a truly dominant campaign for the rookie from Lipscomb.

Van Treeck's positional versatility proved invaluable throughout the campaign. The dynamic Van Treeck opened the season on the wing before moving into a central midfield role following mid-season roster departures. Later in the year, injuries along the back line forced her into central defense for the final stretch of the season. A true team-first player, Van Treeck consistently stepped into whatever role was needed for the squad.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.