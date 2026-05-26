Brooklyn FC Forward Rebecca Cooke Named to 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League Second Team

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Brooklyn FC announced today that forward Rebecca Cooke has been named to the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League Second Team.

Cooke earned All-League honors following a standout season in Brooklyn, where she led the club with nine goals while adding three assists across 26 appearances. Her nine goals ranked tied for sixth in the Gainbridge Super League, while her 54 shots ranked fourth league-wide.

Cooke appeared in 26 matches for Brooklyn FC during the 2025/26 campaign, making 22 starts and logging more than 2,000 minutes. Along with leading the team in goals, she recorded 27 shots on target, won 39 fouls, and completed 35 successful dribbles throughout the regular season.

The forward also earned league recognition during the season, including selection to the Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month after recording two goals and one assist. In April, Cooke earned the league's Goal of the Month honor following a fan vote for her strike against Dallas Trinity FC in Brooklyn's 3-0 victory at Maimonides Park.

The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League Teams were voted on by each club's technical staff following the conclusion of the regular season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

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