Barry, Pantuso, Aylmer Named First Team All-League, McCain Receives Second Team All-League Honor

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League has revealed its 2025/26 First and Second All-League Teams, two groups that feature four Lexington SC women in total. Catherine Barry, Allison Pantuso and Taylor Aylmer were named to the First Team, and Addie McCain received a Second Team All-League honor.

First Team All-League

Barry led the Gainbridge Super League with 16 goals in the regular season, surpassing the previous single-season scoring record by three goals. She recorded a league-record five braces over the course of the season and added a hat trick, the first in LSC women's history, all in her rookie season.

The forward's four assists paired with her scoring tally to make Barry the first player in league history to record 20 total goal contributions. Her goals added total finished at 4.53, more than a full goal better than the next-best total.

Pantuso received First Team honors after playing every minute of the 27 matches she started in the regular season. The center-back led the club in clearances (102), led the league in total passes (1,680) and won nearly 58% of her tackle attempts.

She also ranked among the top four players in Green in duels won (161), interceptions (26) and blocks (7), and contributed to a league-best 11 clean sheets.

Offensively, Pantuso found the back of the net twice and logged two assists.

Taylor Aylmer, Lexington's captain who led all outfield players on the club with 2,509 minutes played, also received a First Team All-League award.

The midfielder anchored everything LSC did in the buildup, finishing second on the club in total passes (1,433) and recording an 86% pass accuracy mark. She led the side in blocks (13), finished third with 32 interceptions and won 77% of her tackle attempts.

Aylmer also scored once, tallied four assists and created 20 scoring chances.

The First Team All-League awards mark the first Gainbridge Super League All-League honors for each player.

Second Team All-League

Addie McCain, who was named to the league's First Team All-League last season, received a Second Team All-League nod for the 2025/26 season.

McCain's nine goals ranked third on the club, and in addition to her own scoring, she served as one of LSC's prime facilitators all season. She registered three assists and led Lexington with 45 chances created, the fourth-most in the Gainbridge Super League.

The four players join 2024/25 honoree Shea Moyer as Lexington Sporting Club women to receive All-League awards.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

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