LSC: $1.50 Beer Available to Fans at Gainbridge Super League Final

Published on May 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - It is only fitting that fans should receive the best drink deals in town for the biggest professional women's sporting event in Lexington. The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Final between the Lexington Sporting Club women and Carolina Ascent FC will be a $1.50 Beer Night at Lexington SC Stadium.

Fans can enjoy 16-ounce cans of Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50 each, as well as $2 Modelo and craft beer specials from West Sixth Brewing.

The contest marks the first title match in club history and the first women's professional championship match to be hosted in Lexington.

The Gals in Green have already claimed the Players' Shield, the trophy awarded to the club finishing first in the regular season. It was the first piece of silverware on the men's or women's side, and the women are looking to add to their trophy cabinet Saturday night.

Tickets to the Gainbridge Super League final start at just $5 and are available at lexsporting.com/tickets.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 25, 2026

LSC: $1.50 Beer Available to Fans at Gainbridge Super League Final - Lexington Sporting Club

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