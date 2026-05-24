LSC Women Advance to Gainbridge Super League Final with 2-0 Win over Dallas Trinity FC

Published on May 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women are championship-bound. With a 2-0 win over Dallas Trinity FC Saturday night, the club is only 90 minutes away from winning the first title in LSC history, and doing it on home soil.

Lexington began smothering Dallas from the jump, breaking lines nearly every possession and keeping its opposition on its heels. It managed five shots on target in the first half compared to Trinity FC's zero.

The breakthrough came in the 40' minute when Sarah Griffith collected an initial punch-out from the Dallas keeper on a corner kick. The half-clearance landed at Griffith's feet at the top of the 18-yard box. She calmly brought it down, shifted to her left and sealed the deal with a proper finish from distance.

Lexington doubled its lead in the second half, courtesy of the best goalscorer in the Gainbridge Super League.

Alyssa Bourgeois broke down the right wing and the Gals in Green created a three-on-three in the box. A perfect service connected with Catherine Barry in the box, and Barry's 17th total goal of the season put Lexington up 2-0.

Once again, goalkeeper Kat Asman logged a clean sheet in the affair, her league-leading 12th of the season overall. She made four saves and paved the way for a Finals appearance.

Lexington will take on the winner of Sporting Club JAX and Carolina Ascent FC in the Final. Jacksonville and Carolina kick off Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Gainbridge Super League Final will take place at Lexington SC Stadium Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. ET.







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