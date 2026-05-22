Lexington Hosts Dallas Trinity FC in Gainbridge Super League Semifinal

Published on May 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Ever since the USL announced the awarding of a professional soccer franchise to the city of Lexington in October 2021, fans have been dreaming of a playoff match in the Bluegrass.

Now, in the LSC women's second year of competition, they are realizing that dream by hosting Dallas Trinity FC in the Gainbridge Super League Semifinals in less than 24 hours.

Only one season removed from finishing as Wooden Spoon holders and mustering 18 points, the Gals in Green are a juggernaut that has only been defeated three times in 28 matches.

The silverware already earned this season speaks for itself.

The 2025/26 regular season champions boast the best defense in the league (24 goals conceded), the best goal differential (+26), the second-highest scoring offense (50 goals) and a Players' Shield trophy to encapsulate their accomplishments.

Lexington's coaching staff has weaponized Catherine Barry into the league's most deadly scorer, evident by the forward scoring 16 goals and winning the Golden Boot.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman has stood as the stingiest goalkeeper in the league, allowing only 0.86 goals per 90 minutes, leading the league with 11 clean sheets and winning the Gainbridge Golden Glove award.

However, there is still a Gainbridge Super League Cup-sized vacancy in the LSC trophy cabinet. Only 180 minutes of play stand between the club and filling it.

First up is Dallas Trinity FC, the No. 4 seed heading into the playoffs.

The two sides have matched up four times this season already with each club securing a victory at Lexington SC Stadium. LSC won 6-1 in September, courtesy of braces from Catherine Barry and Addie McCain. Dallas swiped the points with a 90+3' minute goal to secure a 1-0 victory in March.

The other two meetings in the Lone Star State resulted in draws.

LSC's first-ever playoff match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DALLAS

Dallas Trinity FC locked up the fourth and final Gainbridge Super League playoff spot in the final week of the regular season, beating Fort Lauderdale United FC 4-0. Fittingly, the club ranked fourth in the regular season in both goals scored (36) and goals conceded (40).

Trinity FC was led in scoring by 18-year-old standout Sealey Strawn, who tallied five goals and was called up to the U.S. U-19 Women's National Team earlier this week.

The club's assists and chances created leader, Chioma Ubogagu, is listed on Dallas' injury report as out for Saturday's match at Lexington. She has scored and registered an assist against LSC this season.

Amber Wisner completed her second consecutive season of playing every minute for Dallas, surpassing 5,000 minutes for the club and logging 300 professional appearances over her career. Wisner also leads the side in clearances (136) and won nearly 60% of her duels.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington has scored nine goals against Dallas this season, its second-highest goal tally against any club. The Gals in Green have only scored more against Fort Lauderdale United FC with 13 goals in four matches.

HOW TO WATCH

Tickets to Saturday's historic matchup are still available and start at only $9 before fees. For fans unable to attend, the match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 22, 2026

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